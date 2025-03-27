Step aboard the titanic with 'echoes from the past' immersive experience: celebrating the 133rd anniversary of an iconic voyage

Word+Pixels

Relive the unforgettable journey of the RMS Titanic through cutting-edge virtual reality – an emotional, educational tribute to history’s most iconic tragedy.

April 15 marks the 133rd anniversary of one of the most defining tragedies in maritime history – the sinking of the RMS Titanic. More than a century later, the gripping story of the Titanic continues to captivate and move people around the world.

To commemorate this historic event, Eclipso, a leading name in global virtual reality experiences, has unveiled Titanic: Echoes From The Past, an immersive VR adventure that transports participants back in time to witness the ill-fated voyage like never before.

Since its launch in February, the experience has already sold over 13,000 tickets, drawing visitors of all ages eager to step aboard the Titanic through cutting-edge technology. Located in Camden, London, Titanic: Echoes From The Pastoffers a revolutionary free-roam VR journey perfect for families, schools, and history enthusiasts alike.

The 30-minute immersive experience begins with a descent to the ocean floor, where participants relive the grandeur of the ship in its prime.

Walk through the bustling third-class cabins, admire the iconic staircase, and stand at the captain’s helm as the fatal collision unfolds. Along the way, firsthand accounts from passengers and crew members – including the untold stories of third-class travelers and the hardworking ship’s staff – provide a deeply emotional look at the lives lost on that fateful night.

“This experience is not only a tribute to the Titanic’s enduring legacy but also an opportunity to explore the stories of those who were part of its voyage,” says Antoine Lieutaud, Founder and CEO of Eclipso.

“Through a blend of cutting-edge technology and historical storytelling, we’ve created a truly immersive journey that captures the ship’s grandeur, the human stories, and the tragedy that still resonates with us over 100 years later. It’s not just entertainment – it’s a chance to connect with history in a meaningful way.”

Karl Blake Garcia, the London Venue Director, shares his connection to the experience: “I’m beyond excited to bring Titanic: Echoes From The Past to life in Camden. My great-grandfather was part of the team who helped build the Titanic, so growing up with stories of the ship’s legacy makes it especially meaningful to now be part of sharing this story with the world in such an innovative and educational way.”

The experience also features immersive free-roaming technology, allowing participants to explore the Titanic’s magnificent interiors with full freedom. Voyelle Acker, co-founder at Small Creative, the team behind the project, explains: “This experience has been incredible to create. By combining artistic vision with state-of-the-art VR technology, we’ve brought history to life in a way that’s both respectful and awe-inspiring.”

As a tribute to the 2,200 passengers and crew who sailed on that fateful night, Titanic: Echoes From The Past serves as an emotional, educational commemoration that ensures the voices of the Titanic's past are never forgotten.

Key Details:

Location: Basement floor, 213–219 Camden High Street, London NW1 8QR

Basement floor, 213–219 Camden High Street, London NW1 8QR Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm

Monday - Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm Duration: 45 minutes (15-minute onboarding + 30-minute VR experience)

45 minutes (15-minute onboarding + 30-minute VR experience) Tickets: From £20, available [here]

From £20, available [here] Minimum Age: 8 years