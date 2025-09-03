Step into Nature: Northern Wind and Canopy Coffee host community walk in Guildford
The event will take participants from Canopy Coffee in the town centre to the picturesque Pewley Down viewpoint in the Surrey Hills, combining a love of the outdoors with the spirit of community.
The morning promises a relaxed and friendly experience, beginning with coffee at Canopy Coffee before setting off on a gentle but steady walk through one of Guildford’s most scenic spots. The route to Pewley Down includes a hill, so walkers are encouraged to bring suitable footwear and be ready for a bit of an uphill stretch.
Founder of Northern Wind, Rory Willis, said: “Northern Wind is all about showing people the incredible ways they can step into nature right on their doorstep. Through our walks, we bring communities together, celebrate the local landscape, and encourage people to slow down, connect, and enjoy time outdoors.”
The walk is a chance for Guildford locals to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and take a moment away from the busyness of everyday life. It’s a small, community-focused gathering that highlights the unique balance Guildford offers, with vibrant town life just minutes away from peaceful green spaces.
Northern Wind asks those interested to sign up on the website at northernwind.uk/our-events/pewleydownxcanopycoffee or simply send a quick message on Instagram at @northernwind_official so they can get an idea of numbers.
Northern Wind is a community initiative dedicated to inspiring people to explore the outdoors and discover nature close to home. Through walks, events, and storytelling, the project helps people connect with the land around them and with each other, fostering a deeper appreciation for the local landscape.