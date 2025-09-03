Step into Nature: Northern Wind and Canopy Coffee host community walk in Guildford

Local community project Northern Wind is inviting Guildford residents to join a free Step into Nature community walk on Saturday, September 13, in partnership with Canopy Coffee.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take participants from Canopy Coffee in the town centre to the picturesque Pewley Down viewpoint in the Surrey Hills, combining a love of the outdoors with the spirit of community.

The morning promises a relaxed and friendly experience, beginning with coffee at Canopy Coffee before setting off on a gentle but steady walk through one of Guildford’s most scenic spots. The route to Pewley Down includes a hill, so walkers are encouraged to bring suitable footwear and be ready for a bit of an uphill stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of Northern Wind, Rory Willis, said: “Northern Wind is all about showing people the incredible ways they can step into nature right on their doorstep. Through our walks, we bring communities together, celebrate the local landscape, and encourage people to slow down, connect, and enjoy time outdoors.”

Community Walk

The walk is a chance for Guildford locals to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and take a moment away from the busyness of everyday life. It’s a small, community-focused gathering that highlights the unique balance Guildford offers, with vibrant town life just minutes away from peaceful green spaces.

Northern Wind asks those interested to sign up on the website at northernwind.uk/our-events/pewleydownxcanopycoffee or simply send a quick message on Instagram at @northernwind_official so they can get an idea of numbers.

Northern Wind is a community initiative dedicated to inspiring people to explore the outdoors and discover nature close to home. Through walks, events, and storytelling, the project helps people connect with the land around them and with each other, fostering a deeper appreciation for the local landscape.