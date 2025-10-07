Steven Spielberg’s Hook to be presented live in concert this December

Hook

The show is to be an in concert world premiere and will see John Williams’ score performed by a symphony orchestra live to picture

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hook, a beloved high-flying adventure from the magic of Steven Spielberg, will be celebrated in a special, world premiere concert performance at London’s Eventim Apollo, ahead of its 35th anniversary next year.

Taking place for the first time ever on 20th December - Hook in Concert will see the film’s score, one of the most loved composed by the legendary John Williams, brought to life with a symphony orchestra performing live to picture on a cinema size screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Academy Award®--nominated film from TriStar Pictures stars Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the infamous Captain Hook. Joining the fun is Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, Bob Hoskins as the pirate Smee, and Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy Darling, who must convince the middle-aged lawyer, Peter Banning (Williams), that he was once the legendary Peter Pan.

The show promises to transport audiences back to childhood with the wondrous Neverland atmosphere that Spielberg and Williams create; perfect for families and adults alike.

Tickets on-sale this Friday 10th at Ticketmaster.co.uk