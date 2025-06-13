Stormzy launches #Merky Films with debut short 'Big Man'

Stormzy is playing a lead role in his new movie 'Big Man'.

British rapper Michael Omari, known by his stage name Stormzy, has just launched his new production company, #Merky Films.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film will be released on YouTube at 8 pm on Wednesday, 18 June. The movie was made in association with Apple and shot entirely on the phone.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia, it tells the fictional story of Tenzman, a former rap star facing an uncertain chapter in his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper said in a statement quoted by Variety: "I hope you love our first project, Big Man, as much as we loved making it". He added, "For me, it's all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth – that feeling like life is one big adventure and the world's your playground.

Merky Films aims to increase access to television and film for Afro-Caribbean and other underrepresented communities. Its mission is to champion new voices by creating projects that "connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change".

Stormzy said: "I always say: music is my first love, but film is my second. #Merky Films is something I've been dreaming about for ages – a space for powerful British stories and a solid home for fresh, unexpected art."

#Merky Films will be an addition to the growing #Merky brand, with #Merky Books increasing access to the publishing industry for a wider range of voices and #Merky FC helping individuals pursue careers in the sports industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper hopes that #Merky Films will help elevate new talent, saying: "We always like to give that opportunity before the world latches on and catches up."

He adds: "I definitely, in 30 or 40 years, want to see whoever wins the best director of the year at the Oscars to say that the first thing they directed was for #Merky Films."

The production company has several upcoming film projects, including a drama series, an animated production, a mockumentary, and a biopic - some of which are being developed in collaboration with Netflix.