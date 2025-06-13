Stormzy launches #Merky Films with debut short 'Big Man'
The film will be released on YouTube at 8 pm on Wednesday, 18 June. The movie was made in association with Apple and shot entirely on the phone.
Directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia, it tells the fictional story of Tenzman, a former rap star facing an uncertain chapter in his life.
The rapper said in a statement quoted by Variety: "I hope you love our first project, Big Man, as much as we loved making it". He added, "For me, it's all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth – that feeling like life is one big adventure and the world's your playground.
Merky Films aims to increase access to television and film for Afro-Caribbean and other underrepresented communities. Its mission is to champion new voices by creating projects that "connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change".
Stormzy said: "I always say: music is my first love, but film is my second. #Merky Films is something I've been dreaming about for ages – a space for powerful British stories and a solid home for fresh, unexpected art."
#Merky Films will be an addition to the growing #Merky brand, with #Merky Books increasing access to the publishing industry for a wider range of voices and #Merky FC helping individuals pursue careers in the sports industry.
The rapper hopes that #Merky Films will help elevate new talent, saying: "We always like to give that opportunity before the world latches on and catches up."
He adds: "I definitely, in 30 or 40 years, want to see whoever wins the best director of the year at the Oscars to say that the first thing they directed was for #Merky Films."
The production company has several upcoming film projects, including a drama series, an animated production, a mockumentary, and a biopic - some of which are being developed in collaboration with Netflix.