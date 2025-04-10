Straight Eight bring infectious blues energy to Wigwam Stage at CarFest 2025

Straight Eight will perform at CarFest's Wigwam Stage at The BarFest Arms hosted by Timothy Taylor’s on Sunday 24 August 2025

Get ready for a high-energy show as Straight Eight brings their infectious blend of soul, blues, and fun-filled entertainment to the Wigwam Stage at The BarFest Arms hosted by Timothy Taylor’s on Sunday 24 August.

Formed in 1989, this lively band is known for their unique style, where the horn section plays a starring role alongside the vocalists, creating an unforgettable performance. With a focus on upbeat, danceable tracks, they know exactly how to get the crowd moving and keep the energy high.

Having performed at festivals across the UK for many years, Straight Eight’s colourful Zoot Suits and lively stage presence make them stand out, but it's their music that always takes centre stage. Audiences can expect a feel-good set packed with soul and blues hits, all guaranteed to keep the dance floor full and the energy electric.

At The BarFest Arms, Hosted by Timothy Taylor’s, the festival’s much-loved pub setting pairs great live music with award-winning ales, including their celebrated pale ale, Landlord and their session IPA Hopical Storm, alongside a wide selection of lagers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks. The Wigwam Stage is set to showcase a fantastic lineup of new artists and acoustic sets throughout the weekend.

Now in its fifteenth year, CarFest 2025, founded by Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans, continues to offer far more than just cars. The festival brings together six distinct experiences in one, including FoodFest for culinary enthusiasts, KidsFest for family-friendly fun, RetroFest for all things vintage, SpaFest for wellness and relaxation, StarFest featuring celebrity guests and expert talks, and, of course, CarFest itself for high-speed thrills and breathtaking car displays.

Beyond its entertainment value, CarFest remains dedicated to its core mission of raising funds for UK children’s charities.

Since its inception in 2012, the festival has donated all of its profits to charity, raising an impressive £1.26 million in 2024 alone. The 2025 edition will continue to support vital causes, including BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and the local Hampshire hospice Naomi House & Jacksplace.

With an unbeatable lineup of live music, family-friendly entertainment, and an unwavering commitment to charitable giving, CarFest 2025 promises to be one of the summer’s most unmissable events.

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are available now at www.carfest.org.