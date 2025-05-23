Strike, sip, repeat: Lane7 is serving free drinks all bank holiday
Choose from a house wine, a crisp lager or a refreshing soft drink, all part of the Bank Holiday bonus. It’s all about strikes, spares, and sips this weekend so book a place and sink that drink.
This nationwide offer spans all Lane7 venues from London and Liverpool to Sheffield and beyond, so wherever you are this Bank Holiday, there's a cold pint with your name on it. Book your spot on our website at any Lane7 site.
Whether you're dodging the rain or soaking up the sun, Lane7 is the ultimate spot to gather the group for an afternoon of bowling, darts, arcade and of course, the bevs!
To claim your free drink, all you have to do is book in a group of four or more for any day across the Bank Holiday weekend. It’s that simple.
Not only are we offering a free drink, we also have 25% off bowling at our family entertainment centres including all our Lane7 Gutterball sites. This way, the whole family can enjoy a discount this weekend.
Free Drink Bank Holiday Offer – Key Info
- Where: All Lane7 venues nationwide
- When: Friday 23rd – Monday 26th May
- Offer: One free drink (house wine, lager, or soft drink) per person in bookings of four or more