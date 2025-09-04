Study reveals there is a serious lack of knowledge among young people across the UK when it comes to film careers

Creative Careers Fair

Teachers can apply now for free Creative Careers Fair to meet the filmmakers who worked on the Harry Potter films.

On September 30, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter will open the Great Hall doors for its very own Creative Careers Fair - the first of its kind at the tour - set against the spellbinding backdrop of the iconic sets.

This free event will invite specially selected schoolchildren in Years 8 to 13 from across the UK to take an educational look behind-the-scenes of filmmaking, with exclusive access to film professionals who worked on the Harry Potter film series.

The experts will shine a light on the craftsmanship, skills and aptitudes required for a host of exciting careers in the industry as well as sharing their career paths to encourage the next generation of filmmakers.

It comes as a new study of UK students in Years 8-13 reveals there is a serious lack of knowledge among young people across the UK when it comes to film careers. In reality there are thousands of roles in filmmaking, but research revealed on average students could only name three roles, with a quarter (24%) only able to name one or two. Of the roles the children did know of, ‘actor’, ‘producer’ and ‘director’ came out on top.

Amongst the filmmakers on hand to speak to students at the fair and offer examples of their skills are Head Creature Sculptor, Head Prop Maker, Costume Curator, Head hairdresser, as well as members of the art, special effects and set dressing departments who used their talents to contribute to the most successful wizarding film series we know and love today.

The new initiative builds on Warner Bros. Studio Tour London’s education programme, which recently expanded to offer a new lesson for screenwriting, media and film for students aged over 16. The education programme encourages schools to step outside of the classroom and allow young minds to discover the extraordinary artistry, technology and talent that brought the Harry Potter film series to life.

Beyond the magic, the Creative Careers Fair carries an important mission: to educate young people in the arts at a time when creative subjects are in sharp decline. Since 2010, GCSE entries in arts subjects have fallen by 47%, and A-levels by 31%.

The latest skills report conducted by the BFI identified a shortage in production crew across all levels, owed to a rapid growth in film and TV production. The fair aims to inspire the next generation to imagine their future in film and take the first step toward it.

In a recent study, the overwhelming majority of students surveyed (67%) said that they have never considered a career in film, with a third (34%) of them saying this was due to not knowing enough about the roles on offer. A quarter (26%) said that not knowing of anyone who has a job in film was also a factor. Furthermore, most of the children surveyed overall (68%) do not know what school subjects translate to skills required within the film industry.

A promising 42% of parents with children in years eight or above at secondary school said they would likely encourage their child to explore a career in filmmaking, with 64% believing the most important thing is that their child pursues a career they are really passionate about. However, a fifth (18%) believe that there is not enough investment in creative education.

Of those parents who said they would actively discourage their child from pursuing a career in film, over a quarter (27%) cited a lack of knowledge, access or resources to support them on this path.

A quarter (24%) of parents admit they weren’t exposed to a clear route into the film industry when they were in education and one in three (31%) said the lack of visibility of people in film careers meant they didn’t have sight of what jobs could be available.

“We want to help young people realise there’s a place for them in the industry, whether they’re interested in technology, design, movement, storytelling, or science,” said Julie Green, Education and Learning Manager Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. “There’s a need for fresh, diverse talent behind the camera, but children cannot be what they cannot see, so we’re committed to opening their eyes to the roles needed behind the camera.”

Teachers from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London education programme will also be offering a taster of classes for those who want to explore further courses that lead to careers in the film industry, as well as providing guidance on how to enter the industry and kick start their career.

The Creative Careers Fair comes at a time when two in five British secondary school students on the path to selecting subjects say they don’t know yet what they want to do when they leave school (41%), one in six (17%) don’t know where to start to find out more about some job roles.

Students will explore a variety of career paths and hear real-world stories from professionals on how they got into their fields of work. The fair also offers a valuable opportunity to learn how subjects like art, physics, English, and design can translate into careers in costume, editing, effects, production, and more.

To find out more about the Creative Careers Fair, and apply for students to attend, teachers can visit wbstudiotour.co.uk/careers-fair-sign-up.