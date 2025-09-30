Stunning Production of Jane Eyre: An Autobiography on tour until 15th October is a “Must-See” Show

Alison Campbell in Jane Eyre: An Autobiogrpahy

Live Wire & RougHouse Theatres are to be congratulated on their stunning One Woman adaptation of “Jane Eyre: An Autobiography” which was staged to a sell-out house at the Alma Theatre Bristol on 24th September and continues its theatre tour until October 15th.

To successfully compress a ‘500 page plus’ Victorian novel into less than an hour and twenty minutes of spell binding modern theatre is no mean achievement. To do so whilst remaining faithful to the language, themes and feminist sub text of Charlotte Bronte’s great classic is simply remarkable.

Central to the success of this theatrical masterclass is Alison Campbell’s utterly compelling performance. Without leaving the stage for the entirety of the 80 minute drama, she transforms herself from narrator to the central persona of Jane Eyre and every other character that populates this powerful story, switching roles with seamless precision through perfectly choreographed changes in gesture, movement and voice. From the bowed, northern deference of Mrs Fairfax to the cruelly stiff formality of Aunt Reid, Alison Campbell captivates with her pitch-perfect delivery of subtly differentiated cameos.

Alison Campbell in performance as Jane Eyre

A particular highlight of the show that exemplifies Alison Campbell’s ability to swap roles without visible pause, is Jane Eyre’s encounter with her cousins, St John, Diana and Mary Rivers. Enacted at breakneck speed with clearly delineated posture and voice, the ingenious representation of the three cousins through the imaginative use of distinctive books provides much needed lightening of tone after the agonies of Jane’s failed wedding.

The anachronistic use of a hand held microphone to amplify Mr Rochester’s voice is another interesting device that intensifies the power of the characterisation. The reverberation of sound produced and the fact that when portraying Rochester Alison Campbell consistently turns her body away from the audience evoke a haunting sense of Rochester’s detached mystery.

A particularly innovative feature of this modern reimagining of an old favourite is the departure from Bronte’s linear narrative. By moving the sequence of events back and forward in time from ongoing events at Rochester’s Thornfield Hall to the misery of Jane’s childhood at both her aunt’s home and at Lowood School we are forced to consider how the courage and spirit of the free and independent woman who emerges at the end of this incisive adaptation has been shaped by a loveless and lonely past.

In spite of the discomfort of a cramped and sweltering auditorium at the Alma, rarely has 80 minutes passed so quickly in the theatre. Jane Eyre: An Autobiography is a “must-see” production that is up with the very best One Woman Shows you are likely to see. It continues to tour until October 15th (full details below). Go to see it if you possibly can.

Tues 23rd September Phoenix Arts Bordon 14:30 & 19:30

www.phoenixarts.co.uk

Weds 24th September

Alma Tavern Theatre, Bristol 20:00

www.almatavernandtheatre.co.uk/theatre

Thurs 25th & Fri 26th September

Greenwich Theatre, London 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 26th Sept)

www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Sat 27th September

Brewhouse, Taunton 14:30 & 19:30

www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk

Mon 29th & Tues 30th September

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 30th Sept) www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Weds 1st & Thurs 2nd October

Yvonne Arnaud Studio, Guildford at 19:45

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Thurs 9th October

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis 19:30

www.marinetheatre.com

Fri 10th October

Cotswold Playhouse, Stroud 19:30

www.cotswoldplayhouse.co.uk

Mon 13th to Weds 15th October

The Ustinov Studio, Bath 19:30

www.theatreroyal.org