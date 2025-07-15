Sun’s out, shades out! Only eagle-eyed readers can locate the person 'without' sunglasses in less than 30 seconds

Feel Good Contacts

Whether you’re heading off on a tropical escape or enjoying the sunshine closer to home, there's one summer essential you should never forget: sunglasses. Not only do they keep us cool and elevate our style, but most importantly, they protect our eyes from harmful UV rays - a key part of staying safe in the sun.

But somewhere in this vibrant, sunny beach scene, one person has left their sunglasses behind... and it’s your job to spot them.

Prescription glasses retailer, Feel Good Contacts, has created this visual challenge to help stimulate the mind while serving as a timely reminder about the importance of eye protection.

Feel Good Contacts

Still can't find the odd one out? Don’t sweat it, the answer lies below...

Be warned though, as just one in four readers can successfully locate the sunglasses-free sunbather in under 30 seconds.

A further one in four have even admitted throwing in the towel completely.