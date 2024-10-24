Supporting Antrim and Newtownabbey Veterans with the Veterans’ Roadshow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veterans in the Borough are invited to the Veterans' Roadshow on Saturday, 2 November, at Antrim Civic Centre from 10am to 1pm.

The event offers a chance for veterans to meet representatives from veterans' organisations and explore the various services available. They will also have an opportunity to connect with fellow veterans and enjoy a complimentary breakfast from 10.30am.

The Veterans' Roadshow has become an important annual event, highlighting the array of support services available to veterans across Northern Ireland. Last year’s event drew over 100 attendees and saw more than 20 organisations providing valuable assistance and guidance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expressed his support for the initiative: “Our veterans have served with great dedication, and it is vital that we ensure they receive the support and resources they need. This roadshow is a wonderful opportunity for them to access valuable services and to connect with others who share similar experiences.”

This year, the event is once again spearheaded by the Council’s Veterans’ Champion, Councillor Alison Bennington, in collaboration with the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner’s Office and NI Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association.

Veterans planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP by Friday, 1 November, by E. [email protected] and should include any dietary requirements.

Please note, this event will take the place of this month’s Armed Forces Breakfast Clubs, held at the Whiteabbey and Antrim Masonic Halls. For further details, contact the Council’s Veterans' Champion, Councillor Alison Bennington, E. [email protected]