Swansea Art Weekend takes centre stage including Aleighcia Scott and Luke Jerram

Helios by Luke Jerram

Swansea Arts Weekend takes over Swansea City Centre on Saturday 11th - Sunday 12th October, offering a free two-day festival that celebrates creativity, culture, and community. The weekend invites people of all ages to explore a vibrant programme of music, performance, visual arts, and hands-on workshops across the city.

Returning this autumn as Swansea’s most creative weekend, the festival will transform the city centre into a lively hub of artistic energy and community celebration. With over 100 free events and activities, more than 180 artists and performers, and 300 hours of cultural programming across more than 14 venues, the programme promises performances that will animate streets, galleries, and theatres throughout the city.

This year’s highlight acts include reggae sensation Aleighcia Scott, who will take to the Music Stage, Vessels by Limbic Cinema, and internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, whose large-scale installation Helios, will be a standout spectacle at Swansea Minster. The festival also shines a spotlight on international talent, including German artist Doris Graf, and Nigerian-born Igbo dancer Ifemelumma Nweri.

Adding to the excitement, Swansea Arts Weekend will host an intimate live performance with acclaimed Welsh actor Michael Sheen and folk singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph, as well as an exclusive In Conversation event with celebrated writer and producer Russell T Davies OBE.

Michael Sheen Headshot

Additional highlights include Mumbles to Sandfields, a poetry and music collaboration between acclaimed Welsh singer-songwriter Steve Balsamo and writer Guinevere Clarke, exploring Swansea’s unique city-to-coast identity. The festival will also feature two exclusive preview performances ofWhen Pele Broke Our Hearts by Theatr na nÓg, a bilingual production celebrating Wales’ footballing underdog story.

Visitors can take part in costume-making sessions with Ren Wolfe at Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, podcasting workshops led by Arnold Matsena and Mike Scott, and an Early Years Music Workshop with Angharad Jenkins and Bethan Semmens. Additional activities include aerial circus arts, basket-making, and mobile creation workshops, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Venues participating in Swansea Arts Weekend include Mission Gallery, Volcano Theatre, Elysium Gallery & Bar, Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, GS Artists, and many more. Whether you're a lifelong arts lover or simply looking for a fun day out, Swansea Arts Weekend offers inspiration, entertainment, and community connection at every turn.