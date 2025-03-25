Taco Bell celebrates National Burrito Day with a week-long £1.99 burrito deal

Taco Bell £1.99 Burrito Deal

Burrito lovers, rejoice! To celebrate National Burrito Day on April 3rd, Taco Bell is serving up a week-long deal - any burrito for just £1.99.

From Monday 31st March to Friday 4th of April, fans of the beloved Mexican-Inspired fast food joint can enjoy their favourite burritos for a fraction of its usual price - saving up to £5.50 per burrito!

The offering will include eight of Taco Bell’s craveworthy burritos, leaving customers an abundance of choice. So whether you’re craving the indulgent Crispy Chicken Burrito, The Classic Beefy Melt Burrito or The 7 Layer Burrito (Vegetarian) Taco Bell is serving them up fresh, hot and at an unbeatable price.

But you’ve got to catch it while you can - this limited time deal is available in-store only and before 10pm, so grab your mates, bring your appetite and head to your nearest Taco Bell before the Burrito bonanza wraps up.

Simply download the Taco Bell app today to get the £1.99 Burrito offer added to your account. You can redeem via click & collect by applying the offer at checkout or in-store by scanning your app on the kiosk to apply it to your basket.