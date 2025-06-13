Tastes, talent & togetherness: Dive into the delicious world of FoodFest at Chris Evans’ CarFest!

FoodFest at CarFest

Food lovers, get your napkins at the ready! FoodFest is returning to Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire from 22nd to 24th August, where Atul Kochhar, Si King, Rosemary Shrager, Glynn Purnell and many more will be cooking up a storm this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for the return of CarFest presented by bp pulse, the UK’s largest family-fundraising festival! This unique fusion of six distinctive yet iconic festivals, coming together for one extraordinary weekend, is a must for families, car enthusiasts and festival fans alike.

This year's FoodFest, CarFest’s food and drink extravaganza, promises to be a feast for all the senses. The festival brings together world-class chefs, BBQ legends, artisan producers and passionate food lovers to celebrate all things culinary. From gastronomic geniuses to sizzling BBQ masters, FoodFest is a unique opportunity for foodies and home cooks alike to dive into a delicious world of flavours, skills, and inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chef’s Stage prepped & served by Cuisinart, will be hosted by Briony May Williams, who’ll lead live cooking demonstrations featuring an impressive roll call of culinary TV chefs including Atul Kochhar, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Glynn Purnell, Michael Caines, and Rosemary Shrager.

Si King at FoodFest 2025

Joining these culinary stalwarts will be a host of celebrity chefs new to CarFest including Judy Joo, Kwoklyn Wan and Thuy Hoang and Cherish Finden. They'll be providing top tips, seasonal recipes and insights into their creative processes. With Q&A sessions for guests to ask burning culinary questions, this is a must-visit for food lovers.

Mark Wogan, host of food podcast Spooning, and Great British Bake Off winner, Candice Brown will be joining forces to host some lively chats with some of the visiting celebrity chefs at The Kitchen Table with Cuisinart. They’ll be joined by guests including Glynn Purnell, Si King and Molly Robbins. Expect heartwarming tales, culinary tips and some behind-the-scenes stories.

BBQ lovers, fire up your appetite! The Big BBQ Cookout with Napoleon Grills and hosted by barbecue superstars Sam and Shauna is back with some fiery new guests. Stepping up to the grill will be Nathan ‘Big Nath’ Ritchie, Francesco Mattana, Steve Guy, and brothers Brendon and Jaydon, creators of Lumberjaxe’s BBQ sauces. Get up close to the action and take home some tips to master your own grill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cook’s Companion, curated by food journalist Ellen Manning, brings a host of hands-on foodie workshops to FoodFest. Whether you’re keen to make the perfect pastry or get to grips with your air fryer, these expert-led sessions offer practical guidance from the likes of Food Unwrapped’s Kate Quilton, air-fryer expert Clare Andrews, kids food supremo Emily Leary, and award-winning bread maker, Richard Bertinet.

FoodFest at CarFest

Shopping and snacking go hand in hand, and FoodFest delivers with the return of Britain’s Best Farmers’ Market and The Great Taste Market. Discover the best of British produce, from handmade cheeses to small-batch sauces.

The Tipple Tents will offer a selection of expert-led tastings and food pairing masterclasses, designed to expand your drinks knowledge whether you're a wine enthusiast or gin aficionado. Book into the Domaine des Jeanne wine tasting session, led by wine expert Denise Douet, to sample exquisite wines from the South of France.

Over at the BarFest Arms, hosted by Timothy Taylor’s, guests can sit back and sip on award-winning ales, wines, and spirits while enjoying live music from The Wigwam Stage. Featuring an eclectic mix of emerging artists and nostalgic tribute acts, it’s the perfect soundtrack to a laid-back afternoon with a cold drink in hand. And as the sun sets, The Chef’s Stage turns into a Silent Cinema, where kids can wind down with headphones to watch family-friendly films, while grown-ups keep relaxing a stone’s throw away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for the ultimate foodie indulgence? Don’t miss The CarFest Supper Club. This one-of-a-kind dining experience sees top chefs coming together to create unforgettable menus for an intimate evening under the stars.

And what would CarFest be without a star-studded line-up? Leading this year’s bill are pop sensation Rita Ora and pop-rock legends Busted, delivering high-energy, hit-packed performances. They’re joined by Tom Walker, Madness, Travis, and the iconic Lightning Seeds, plus Sam Ryder, Squeeze, Seasick Steve, and Rick Parfitt Jnr. With even more names like Kim Wilde, The Boomtown Rats, Reef, and Kimberly Wyatt’s Don’t Cha Disco, it’s a weekend packed with feel-good music and festival vibes.

Now in its 13th year, CarFest promises an even bigger celebration, offering visitors so much more than just cars with six festivals and one big party every evening, all in one epic location: FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest,and, of course, cars at CarFest!

Whether you're a foodie seeking gastronomic inspiration, a car lover searching for a high-speed thrill, or just eager to soak up wisdom from celebrities and wellness experts or cuddling Duggee and Bluey at Pudsey’s Spot in KidsFest, CarFest presented by bp pulse, caters to every passion. Tickets are currently on sale at www.carfest.org