Taylor Wimpey sponsors Topsham Cricket Club ahead of its 150 year celebrations

The club is encouraging members, supporters, and the local community to join the club in its 150th anniversary celebration on Sunday 22nd June.

Taylor Wimpey Exeter has recently sponsored Topsham St James Cricket Club to support its summer event and golf fundraiser, in celebration of the club's 150th anniversary this year.

Located near Taylor Wimpey’s Apsham Grange development, Topsham St James Cricket Club celebrated its 150th anniversary on 14 April 2025. The celebrations are expected to run throughout the entire year with several events and activities organised to mark the achievement.

Ahead of a family fun day on Sunday, 22 June, Taylor Wimpey Exeter has provided Topsham St James Cricket Club with a £250 donation to provide the grand prize for their raffle running throughout the summer.

The housebuilder has also sponsored a golf hole for the club’s charity golf day taking place in September.

Samantha with Matthew and Sheila of Topsham Cricket Club following a donation from Taylor Wimpey

The event on 22 June will also see a Topsham St James team take on a Lord’s Taverners team captained by former Somerset and England cricketer Andy Caddick.

Matthew Williams, Chairman at Topsham St James Cricket Club, said: “We’re delighted that Taylor Wimpey is supporting the Club as part of our 150th anniversary celebrations. Thanks to their kind donation, we have an amazing first prize in our summer raffle.

“We can’t wait to put on a fabulous day of cricket and fun for our local community on Sunday 22nd June, and look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”

Emma Smith, Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “We’re so pleased to have sponsored Topsham St James Cricket Club for its 150th anniversary celebrations and we look forward to hearing the success of the family fun day event in June.

“Celebrating 150 years is a huge milestone for the club and we are glad to have been able to support them in raising funds for the cricketing charity, the Lord’s Taverners. We wish the club all the best with its remaining celebrations.”

Topsham St James Cricket Club is currently fundraising to celebrate its 150th anniversary. To find out ways to support, visit https://topshamstjames.play-cricket.com/home.

Taylor Wimpey Exeter is currently building a range of three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting at £425,000. For more information on the homes available, please call 01392 719 793 or visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/topsham/apsham-grange.