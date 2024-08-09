The average price of orosecco in the UK: Where does your town rank?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your glasses ready and prepare to toast because National Prosecco Day is here to add some sparkle to your summer! On 13th August 2024, Prosecco lovers across the UK will be celebrating their favourite bubbly beverage that has become a staple at celebrations and nights out.

To mark National Prosecco Day 2024, the party experts at Fizzbox have taken a closer look at how much it costs to enjoy a glass of Prosecco in pubs and bars across popular UK cities and towns. So let’s pop the cork and see where you can get the best bang for your bubbly buck!

This year, the average price of a glass of Prosecco in the UK stands at £7.09. Not too bad, right? But if you’re in London, get ready to shell out a bit more, an average of £8.96 per glass. Brighton isn't far behind as the second most expensive city for Prosecco, with an average price of £8.66 per glass. Oxford is the third most expensive at £7.38 per glass and Belfast and Edinburgh come after that at £7.30 and £7.26.

Looking to enjoy your fizz without breaking the bank? Head up to Newcastle where you can sip on a glass for an average of just £6.14, the cheapest in the UK! Sheffield also offers a wallet-friendly option, with an average price of £6.60 per glass. Head over to Essex and find Colchester in joint third place with Sheffield with Prosecco costing an average of £6.60 a glass. Leicester and Blackpool are not far behind with their average glass coming in at £6.66.

The average cost of a glass of prosecco in the UK

Last year, Fizzbox research discovered that the UK’s average glass of Prosecco cost £6.22, showing that there has been a 13% price increase from 2023 to 2024.

The Top 5 Most Expensive UK Cities for a Glass of Prosecco 2024

London - £8.96

Brighton - £8.66

Oxford - £7.38

Belfast - £7.30

Edinburgh - £7.26

The Top 5 Cheapest UK Cities for a Glass of Prosecco 2024

Newcastle - £6.14

Sheffield - £6.60

Colchester - £6.60

Leicester - £6.66

Blackpool - £6.66

Prosecco has taken the UK by storm, and it is easy to see why. Prosecco has personality. It's bubbly, light, and refreshingly fruity, making it the life of any party. Brits love a good celebration, and Prosecco fits the bill perfectly, whether it's a casual brunch or a fancy soirée. Then there's the price point. Unlike its posh cousin, Champagne, Prosecco is super affordable. You don't need to break the bank to enjoy a glass (or bottle) of this sparkling joy. This means more clinking glasses and fewer worried wallets.

Prosecco is the chameleon of drinks. It pairs beautifully with everything from posh canapés to a simple bowl of crisps. And for those who love a cocktail twist, it’s the star ingredient in beloved concoctions like the Aperol Spritz.

As National Prosecco Day approaches, there's no better time to gather your friends, find your favourite spot and toast to the delicious drink that brings joy to so many. Whether you're indulging in a luxurious glass in London or enjoying a budget-friendly sip in Newcastle, cheers to National Prosecco Day and the sparkling moments it brings!