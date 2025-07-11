The Bank of Neutrogena® opens in London to celebrate the launch of the brand new Collagen Bank range

NEUTROGENA® Collagen Bank

NEUTROGENA® is hosting a one-day pop-up in the heart of the city to unveil its latest skincare range: Collagen Bank.

Step into a revolutionary skincare experience at The Bank of NEUTROGENA® to discover the new NEUTROGENA® Collagen Bank range – the brand’s first science-backed, pre-ageing solution, set to redefine the future of skincare.

The Bank of NEUTROGENA® will be open to the public from 4-6pm on Thursday 31st July and limited, free tickets can be booked on Eventbrite.

Guests will have access to allotted speed sessions with our expert Bankers (dermatologists, life coaches & masseuses) to help you maximise your skinvestment and make a lasting deposit in your skin’s future*. Upon arrival, ticket holders will be able to relax in the exclusive banking lounge as they prepare for their personalised skincare journey.

The Bank of Neutrogena®

This unique, one-day showcase offers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the sophisticated science behind NEUTROGENA®’s latest innovation, Collagen Bank. With research showing that we lose up to 1% of our collagen every year starting in our 20s**, discover the groundbreaking UK Patented Micro-peptide Technology of Collagen Bank and explore how you can skinvest in the future of your complexion.

Your free entry ticket includes complimentary drinks and nibbles, and a goodie bag worth over £40.

When: Thursday 31st July, 4-6pm

Where: Banking Hall, 14 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3ND

*please note that dermatologists will not be able to discuss medical conditions and sessions will cover cosmetic information only.

**ex-vivo study