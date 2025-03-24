The best day to visit theme parks over the Easter break, revealed

As the Easter holidays approach and all the major UK theme parks have re-opened, families across the country are eager to plan thrilling outings to the nation's top parks.

However, with school breaks typically spanning from April 7 to 21, these popular attractions are poised to experience big crowds and long queues.

To help visitors minimise their wait times, theme park experts at AttractionTickets.com have analysed attendance patterns and identified the optimal day to visit during this period.

Optimal Visit Date: Tuesday, April 8

Thorpe Park - Colossus

After thorough analysis, AttractionTickets.com recommends Tuesday, April 8, as the ideal day to visit theme parks during the Easter break. This recommendation is based on several key factors:

Midweek Advantage: Tuesdays generally attract fewer visitors compared to other weekdays and weekends, as many families opt for weekend or long-weekend trips to accommodate work schedules. Early Holiday Timing: Visiting at the start of the Easter break means that some families may delay their outings, anticipating better weather later in the holiday, resulting in lighter crowds on earlier dates. School Holiday Overlap: While most UK schools are on break during this period, some regional variations may result in staggered holidays, potentially reducing attendance on this specific day. For those wanting to go further afield to Disneyland Paris, this is also a perfect date as the Paris school Easter break doesn’t start until 12th April.

Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, advises: "Choosing the right day to visit can truly make or break your theme park experience. Based on our research we would recommend Tuesdays over the Easter break as they are typically one of the quietest days of the week at theme parks. This is because weekend visitors have already departed, long-weekenders are heading home, and those planning midweek breaks often choose Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Tuesday, April 8, in particular, falls at the very start of the Easter break when some families may still be settling into holiday mode, meaning attendance is likely to be lower than later in the week. Additionally, visiting during off-peak hours, such as early morning right at opening time or mid-afternoon when many families take a lunch break, can help guests enjoy shorter queues and a more relaxed experience. With this date in mind, you can easily plan ahead and secure tickets in advance which can lead to cost savings and ensure entry during off-peak times."

Theme Park Opening Dates and Considerations

Understanding the opening schedules of major theme parks can assist in planning:

Alton Towers: Opening on 15th March, Alton Towers will have been operational for several weeks by early April, allowing initial crowds to subside.

Thorpe Park: With a 28th March opening, Thorpe Park will be in its initial weeks of operation, which may attract early visitors, so expect bigger queues at this park.

Chessington World of Adventures: Opening on 21st March, this park offers a blend of theme park rides and zoo experiences, appealing to a broad family-friendly audience.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Starting its season on 15th March, this iconic park will have settled into its operational rhythm by April.

Drayton Manor: Opening on 22nd March, Drayton Manor provides a variety of attractions suitable for all ages, making it perfect for families with kids at varied ages, from toddlers to teenagers.

Legoland Windsor: Welcoming guests from 13th March, Legoland is ideal for families with younger children.

Disneyland Paris: Open year-round, but likely to be less busy w/c 7th April as Paris-based schools remain open this week. Take a trip on the Eurostar and arrive in just 3 hours!

Note: Attendance predictions are based on historical data and trends. Actual crowd levels may vary. Visitors are encouraged to check the latest updates and plan accordingly.