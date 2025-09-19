The best pub crawl destinations in the UK, according to new data

The best pub crawl destinations in the UK

A good night out often gathers pace with each stop, as groups make their way between venues and the atmosphere builds along the route. The pub crawl has long been a tradition that captures this spirit, turning an evening into an experience and making the journey just as memorable as the destination. In some cities, the layout and density of venues make it especially easy to keep the night going without ever losing momentum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BetWright has set out to measure this with a new study ranking the best UK cities for a pub crawl. Drawing on data from the Office for National Statistics and Numbeo, the research looked at how many pubs are found per square mile and the average price of a pint. Together, these figures show where nights out can feel effortless, with plenty of options close by and prices that don’t drain the budget.

At the top of the list is the City of Westminster, home to a remarkable 42.5 pubs per square mile, making it a paradise for those looking to squeeze plenty of stops into one night. Bolton and Liverpool secure second and third place with just over 8 pubs per square mile each. Wakefield comes fourth, offering both density and affordability with pints averaging just £4.07, while Chester rounds out the top five at 6.66 pubs per square mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further down the rankings, Wigan and Dudley, take sixth and seventh place, both combining easy access to pubs with pint prices well below the national average. London, despite being the nation’s capital and synonymous with pub-going, lands in eighth place with 5.59 pubs per square mile, its higher pint price of £6.25 affecting its standing. Completing the top 10 are Rochdale and Stockport, both in Greater Manchester, upholding the region’s reputation as a heartland of British pub life.

Yarry Troshchey, spokesperson for BetWright, said: “A pub crawl is one of the best ways to socialise. It brings people together, keeps the conversation moving, and turns a night out into something much bigger than the sum of its parts.”

“Every city has its own take on the tradition, shaped by its history, its pubs, and its people. That means no two pub crawls are ever the same, which is what makes the experience so exciting and such a lasting part of nightlife.”

The best cities for a pub crawl:

Rank Area Pubs per square mile Average price of a pint 1 City of Westminster 42.50 £5.00 2 Bolton 8.17 £5.00 3 Liverpool 8.13 £5.00 4 Wakefield 7.20 £4.07 5 Chester 6.66 £4.75 6 Wigan 6.39 £4.25 7 Dudley 6.07 £4.00 8 London 5.59 £6.25 9 Rochdale 5.24 £5.00 10 Stockport 4.96 £5.25 11 Walsall 4.79 £4.25 12 Rotherham 4.71 £4.07 13 Swansea 3.70 £4.50 14 Portsmouth 3.62 £4.40 15 Brighton 3.59 £6.05 16 Canterbury 3.52 £4.72 17 St Helens 3.50 £3.00 18 Chelmsford 3.35 £5.50 19 Warrington 3.33 £5.00 20 Wolverhampton 3.29 £4.50 21 Sunderland 3.20 £5.00 22 Derby 3.08 £4.60 23 Poole 3.03 £5.50 24 Bedford 3.01 £4.50 25 Maidstone 3.00 £4.25 26 Swindon 2.94 £3.85 27 Telford 2.91 £5.50 28 Newport 2.91 £4.50 29 York 2.90 £4.07 30 Colchester 2.86 £5.00 31 Stockton-on-Tees 2.86 £5.00 32 Plymouth 2.83 £5.00 33 Newcastle-under-Lyme 2.77 £4.07 34 Blackburn 2.75 £3.50 35 Chesterfield 2.70 £4.07 36 St Albans 2.66 £5.50 37 Preston 2.63 £4.00 38 Croydon 2.58 £5.00 39 Basingstoke 2.40 £4.50 40 Burnley 2.32 £2.50 41 Bristol 2.30 £5.70 42 Darlington 2.30 £4.00 43 Southampton 2.24 £5.75 44 Oxford 2.18 £6.25 45 Worcester 2.16 £5.00 46 Peterborough 2.13 £4.50 47 Rugby 2.07 £4.50 48 Cambridge 2.05 £6.00 49 Milton Keynes 2.01 £4.50 50 Nottingham 2.01 £4.50 51 Hastings 1.96 £4.40 52 Blackpool 1.93 £3.25 53 Kingston upon Hull 1.91 £3.88 54 Sheffield 1.83 £4.07 55 Leeds 1.82 £5.00 56 Doncaster 1.81 £4.25 57 Solihull 1.78 £5.00 58 Cheltenham 1.76 £4.50 59 Nuneaton 1.65 £4.00 60 Birmingham 1.65 £5.00 61 Southend-on-Sea 1.65 £4.50 62 Newcastle upon Tyne 1.61 £5.00 63 Bradford 1.56 £4.07 64 Gloucester 1.56 £4.50 65 Middlesbrough 1.54 £4.00 66 Ipswich 1.54 £5.00 67 Slough 1.43 £5.50 68 Norwich 1.39 £5.50 69 Hartlepool 1.34 £4.45 70 Reading 1.31 £6.00 71 Lincoln 1.29 £5.00 72 Exeter 1.25 £5.50 73 Manchester 1.16 £5.50 74 Cardiff 1.09 £5.00 75 Watford 1.09 £5.50 76 Coventry 1.00 £4.50 77 Leicester 0.99 £4.00 78 Stoke-on-Trent 0.95 £4.25 79 Basildon 0.94 £4.50 80 Luton 0.93 £4.00 81 Worthing 0.92 £6.00 82 Stevenage 0.84 £4.00 83 Harlow 0.76 £3.50 84 Eastbourne 0.63 £5.00

Methodology

The study ranked UK cities on how many pubs there are per square mile, showing where you’ll find the best spots close together for a crawl. In addition, the team looked at the average price of a pint in each city.

Sources: Office for National Statistics, Numbeo