The Big Game: How to catch the biggest American Football game of the year

The Big Game at Hard Rock Cafe

Experience the thrill of the biggest American Football event of the year at Hard Rock Cafe’s London locations – Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus. On Sunday, 9th February, join us for an unforgettable night featuring every tackle, touchdown, and highlight from the Big Game, capped off by an electrifying halftime show headlined by hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar.

Choose between two legendary Hard Rock venues and immerse yourself in the ultimate American watch party. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere featuring Big Game Cheerleaders, competitions and prizes compliments of the Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland, and a menu of classic American favourites, including nachos, wings, sliders, onion ring towers, jumbo pretzels, and loaded tater tots. Whether you’re cheering for your team or soaking up the excitement, Hard Rock Cafe is the perfect place to celebrate this epic event!

Feel the energy, and non-stop fun as Hard Rock Cafe brings the Big Game to life with a selection of packages including:

Hard Rock Cafe London, 150 Old Park Lane, London, W1K 1QZ.

Big Game at Hard Rock Cafe

Book tickets here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/bars/mayfair/hard-rock-cafe/the-big-game-american-football-event-1

VIP Pre-Party Ticket

£84.95 per person. Join us at the original Hard Rock Cafe and immerse yourself in the Big Game atmosphere at our pre-party! Tickets include early entry from 8pm (last entry 9pm), live DJ, cheerleader meet & greet, priority reserved seating, a beer and snacks on arrival, goody bag, 3 food items from the Big Game menu and two Budweiser beers throughout the game.

Gold Standard Ticket

£64.95 per person, includes entry from 10PM (last entry 11:30PM), a reserved seat, two Budweiser beers and three food items from the Big Game Menu.

Ask us about Exclusive Private Hire of our Back Room Bar by contacting [email protected]

Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, 225 – 229 Piccadilly, London W1J 9HR.

Book tickets here: https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/

MVP Premium View Seating

£99.95 per person. Includes entry from 10:30PM, a reserved seat with premium view, Big Game welcome cocktail with collectible glass, two Budweiser Beers, three items from the Big Game menu, goody bag and foam finger to cheer on your favourite team.

Gold Standard Ticket

£65.95 per person, includes entry from 10:30PM, a reserved seat, two Budweiser beers and two food items from the Big Game Menu

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. If you are a group and would like to be seated together one purchaser must buy the number of tickets/seats they would like in one transaction. This is an 18+ event. If there are no tickets available please contact us at [email protected] or at [email protected] to be added to the waiting list.