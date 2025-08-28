The Cat Show Live announces partnership with Bagpuss through charity Hospices of Hope

In an inspiring celebration of creativity and community, The Cat Show Live is thrilled to announce its partnership with Hospices of Hope, the charity that has long been supported by the co-creators of the beloved classic children's show Bagpuss, as the partner charity for 2025.

This significant collaboration not only commemorates over 50 years of Bagpuss but also shines a light on the vital work of Hospices of Hope, an organisation deeply cherished by the show's co-creators, Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin.

The heart of this partnership is rooted in a shared mission. Over 20 years ago, Oliver Postgate a cause that resonated with his dedication to helping sick children, and through a generous donation of Bagpuss' pocket money, the 'Bagpuss Children's Wing' was opened in Brașov, Romania.

Emily Firmin, who graced the screen as herself in the iconic series about a lost-and-found shop, continues her father's legacy, alongside the Postgates, through continuing to grant the charity the unique privilege to use the 'Bagpuss & Co.' characters to raise essential funds for their 'Bagpuss Children’s Wing'.

Bagpuss, the mascot, is involved in fundraising efforts for Hospices of Hope

Founded by Tunbridge Wells resident Graham Perolls, CMG, OBE, Hospices of Hope has been a beacon of hope for many, and this partnership brings renewed energy and awareness to its mission.

“Hospices of Hope are honoured to be chosen as the supported charity for The Cat Show Live. Bagpuss has been such a special part of our story for more than 20 years, helping us raise vital funds for children needing hospice care. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that legacy and to share our mission with an even wider community.” Jessica Bayford, Fundraising & Communications Manager for Hospices of Hope.

On 13th September 2025, the Birmingham NEC will transform into a vibrant hub as fans gather for The Cat Show Live, a unique, non-competitive event that celebrates responsible cat ownership, community engagement, and education. With an anticipated attendance of 5,000 to 6,000 visitors, the show promises to be a jubilant tribute to all things feline, filled with activities and experiences for cat lovers of all ages.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Bagpuss and Hospices of Hope, bringing vital awareness of this remarkable charity to The Cat Show Live community and beyond.” - Sam Marsh & Pete Banbury - Co Founders of The Cat Show Live

Bagpuss, the iconic saggy old cloth cat

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the iconic Bagpuss mascot, whose charm and nostalgia continues to resonate across generations. Additionally, there will be fundraising activities throughout the day, providing everyone with a chance to contribute to the important work of Hospices of Hope.

For further details about The Cat Show Live, please visit www.thecatshowlive.com. For information about Hospices of Hope, visit www.hospicesofhope.co.uk.