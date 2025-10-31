The Christmas Orchestra brings festive magic across the UK this winter

The Christmas Orchestra

This winter, The Christmas Orchestra is bringing an enchanting live performance to various towns and cities across the UK and Scotland and will be a highlight in the festive calendar.

The audience will enjoy a 16-piece chamber orchestra, arranged by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conductor, Patrick Bailey. Performing festive favourites and timeless film soundtracks from classics such as Home Alone, Love Actually, The Holiday, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Muppet Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, The Grinch, Polar Express, Harry Potter, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Elf, the evening will also feature a dazzling light show for an unforgettable festive experience.

Matt Pooley, organiser of The Christmas Orchestra, said: “For the first time in over 13 new destinations, we’re sharing an event that celebrates the very best of Christmas - classic carols and iconic film soundtracks woven into one unforgettable night of festive magic. After last year’s sell-out run, it’s a privilege to bring the show here and share the magic with a new crowd. Tickets are already flying, so we recommend booking quickly.”

After a completely sold-out 2024 tour — and with many 2025 dates already selling out — demand for tickets is at an all-time high. This year promises to be bigger and more magical than ever.

Details:

Where? Wells Cathedral, BA5 2UE

When? Wednesday 26th November at 7pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £25

Where? Worcester Cathedral, WR1 2LA

When? Wednesday 26th November at 7.15pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £26

Where? Blackburn Cathedral, BB1 5AA

When? Friday 28th November at 6.15pm and 8.45pm

How? Tickets from £27

Where? Bradshaw Hall, Birmingham, B4 7XR

When? Sunday 30th November at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £35

Where? Albert Hall, Nottingham, NG1 5AA

When? Tuesday 2nd December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £31

Where? Large Hall, Guildhall, Cambridge, CB2 3QF

When? Wednesday 3rd December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £34

Where? The Quad Theatre, Plymouth, PL6 8DH

When? Thursday 4th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £33

Where? Bradford Cathedral, BD1 4EH

When? Thursday 4th December at 7pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £33

Where? Central Hall, Southampton, SO14 1NS

When? Saturday 6th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £32

Where? Paisley Abbey, Glasgow, PA1 1JG

When? Tuesday 9th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £32

Where? Middlesbrough Cathedral, TS8 0TW

When? Wednesday 10th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £31

Where? Stockport Town Hall, SK1 3XE

When? Thursday 11th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £35

Where? Selby Abbey, YO8 4PU

When? Saturday 13th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £18

Where? Leicester Empire Hall, LE1 3WU

When? Sunday 14th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £28

Where? Albert Hall, Manchester, M2 5QR

When? Monday 15th December at 6pm and 8.45pm

How? Tickets from £27

Where? Derby Cathedral, DE1 3GP

When? Tuesday 16th December at 7pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £32

For more information, presale sign-up, or to book tickets, please visit: www.thechristmasorchestra.co.uk