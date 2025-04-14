​​The Corrs release powerful celebration of migration with new 'Ellis Island' video from the Royal Albert Hall

The Corrs at Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall

The Corrs have released a new video of their song ‘Ellis Island’ performed live during Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song is named after the island in New York Harbour which was once home to the busiest immigration processing centre in the United States. The tune is an anthem of migration, a paean to the search for refuge and the countries that have provided it, offering the opportunity of a better life. At its heart are also the challenges of migrating - and the pain of leaving your homeland. Watch the video here.

Andrea Corr told fans at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28: “This is a song that’s about emigration. It’s always an incredibly relevant topic, more poignant every day. It’s about the Irish getting a chance when they fled Ireland and sought refuge elsewhere. Here is one of the places, of course, and, yeah, the USA. It’s called Ellis Island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance stunned the audience to silence during a joyous concert which saw fans singing every word of the band’s classic pop songs, from ‘Breathless’, ‘So Young’ and ‘Runaway’ to their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. The band received rave reviews, including 5 stars in the Sun on Sunday ("Sent shivers down the spine"), 4.5 in Metro ("Audience danced with unadulterated joy") and 4 in the Sunday Mirror ("Sounded as incredible as ever").

Andrea Corr at the Royal Albert Hall

‘Ellis Island’ first appeared on The Corrs’ 2015 album White Light. Having sold more than 40 million records, Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr won even more new fans in 2024 with their Talk on Corners tour and the band are back on the road this year in Ireland, England, Sweden, Germany and Spain.

Following dates in Asia and Australia, Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall was an emotional first UK show of the year for the band.

Andrea Corr told the audience: “This place is very dear to our hearts. It was a completely pivotal moment in our career. We were a little bit younger than we are now. Our music was being put generally in the folk section in the archives of record stores. They didn’t really know where to put us, the combination of the traditional Irish and pop rock, the ‘prock’, if we’re going to go full ‘Spinal Tap’. That all changed because we capitalised on our Irishness…because it was St Patrick’s Day and it was broadcast on the BBC - that changed our trajectory. This place is where it happened so it’s really special to play here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity, Teenage Cancer Trust - it’s incredible what they do, supporting these teenagers that are even more vulnerable than teenagers are already. Let’s blow the roof off tonight.”

This year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert series from March 24-30 included headline sets from The Corrs, The Who, James Arthur and Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols. A night of comedy was hosted by Micky Flanagan, while Erased Tapes curated a bill topped by Penguin Cafe.

The Corrs - 2025 shows

Tickets are on sale here

Friday 6th June - Virgin Media Park, Cork

- Virgin Media Park, Cork Sunday 8th June - St Anne’s Park, Dublin

- St Anne’s Park, Dublin Wednesday 11th June - Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

- Open Air Theatre, Scarborough Thursday 12th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax

- Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax Saturday 14th June - Plymouth Summer Sessions, Plymouth Hoe

- Plymouth Summer Sessions, Plymouth Hoe Tuesday 17th June - Gröna Lund, Stockholm

- Gröna Lund, Stockholm Wednesday 18th June - Liseberg, Göteborg

- Liseberg, Göteborg Friday 20th June - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

- Isle of Wight Festival, Newport Saturday 21st June - Blenheim Palace

- Blenheim Palace Tuesday 24th June - Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

- Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany Wednesday 25th June - Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

- Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany Thursday 26th June - Tollwood, Munich, Germany

- Tollwood, Munich, Germany Sunday 29th June - ALMA Festival, Barcelona, Spain

- ALMA Festival, Barcelona, Spain Monday 30th June - ALMA Festival, Madrid, Spain