The Eiffel Tower crowned Europe’s most ‘photogenic’ landmark

Europe's most photogarphed landmarks

Europe is home to some of the most scenic travel destinations in the world, brimming with rich history and iconic landmarks. But which ones are the best to visit for those postcard-worthy shots?

To mark the upcoming summer holiday season, the team at Jessops have compiled a list of Europe’s most renowned landmarks and ranked the top 10 most photogenic ones based on Instagram hashtag data for each specific location.

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower in Paris claims the top spot for the most photogenic landmark in Europe, and it comes as no surprise! This structure looks incredible from every angle.

When it comes to taking the best pictures of the Eiffel Tower, Lizzie James, Product Specialist at Jessops said: "For the best daytime shots of the Eiffel Tower, it's best to use a wide-angle camera lens to capture the entire structure in all its glory."

"I also recommend shooting early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the harsh midday light and crowds. Plus, images taken at sunrise or sunset with soft, golden light give the Tower a beautiful backdrop."

See how other European landmarks rank below...

1. Eiffel Tower – Paris, France - 7,713,555 hashtags

2. The Louvre – Paris, France - 3,959,793 hashtags

3. Duomo Cathedral – Milan, Italy - 3,753,171 hashtags

4. Big Ben – London, England, United Kingdom - 3,519,020 hashtags

5. La Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain - 2,967,955 hashtags

6. Colosseum – Rome, Italy - 2,050,845 hashtags

7. Acropolis of Athens – Athens, Greece - 1,653,100 hashtags

8. Arc de Triomphe – Paris, France - 1,363,367 hashtags

9. Stonehenge – Wiltshire, England, United Kingdom - 927,841 hashtags

10. Charles Bridge – Prague, Czech Republic - 759,555 hashtags