The George Michael Singers 2025 Live: Backing vocalists unite for heartfelt tribute tour

The George Michael Singers

Three of George Michael's longtime backing vocalists are joining forces with his original band members for a spectacular celebration of the late singer's music.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The George Michael Singers 2025 Live" tour, featuring Shirley Lewis, Jo Garland, and Jay Henry, kicks off on March 27th at Southend's Cliff Pavilion and runs through April 30th at Guildford's G Live, following their triumphant sold-out show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in December 2024.

The tour promises to deliver powerful renditions of George Michael's greatest hits, spanning his career from Wham! through to Symphonica. Audiences can expect to hear classics like "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," "Fast Love," and "Freedom," performed by the voices that helped shape these iconic recordings. What makes this tribute particularly special is the intimate behind-the-scenes stories these singers will share about their time working with George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Lewis, whose distinctive vocals feature on hits like "Father Figure" and "Freedom," brings over 30 years of experience working with George Michael to the stage. Coming from a musical family that includes her groundbreaking sister Linda, the first Black British female singer-songwriter to enter the UK charts, Lewis has also performed with industry legends like Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Jo Garland, who was signed to George's Aegean record label, contributed to several of his albums including 'Older' and 'Patience.' Her connection to George runs deep, having appeared in his music videos for "Fastlove" and "Spinning The Wheel," as well as performing with him on numerous television shows and global stadium tours.

Completing the vocal trio is Jay Henry, an acclaimed session vocalist and coach for The Voice UK, who shared the stage with George at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Henry's relationship with the singer extended beyond performances, as he too was signed as a solo artist to George's record label.

"We're excited to be able to perform George's beautiful songs again, and although our hearts will forever miss him, working together again definitely keeps George with us," shares Lewis. Garland reveals that the show's concept emerged naturally: "Whilst Shirley and I were touring last year we started reminiscing about George, and realized very quickly just how many incredible memories we had."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be directed by George's musical director Steve Sidwell and features members of his original band, promising an authentic tribute to one of pop music's most beloved voices. For fans of George Michael's music, this tour offers a unique opportunity to experience his songs performed by those who knew him best, both professionally and personally.