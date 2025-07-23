The holiday struggle: Families face a juggling act this summer to keep the whole family entertained

Family fun in the summer holidays

A new survey has revealed the juggling act families face during the summer holidays, with many eager to create lasting summer memories while keeping a close eye on costs.

The research, commissioned by Merry Hill shopping centre, uncovers the reality of modern family life during the school break. Keeping the whole family entertained (44%) and budgeting for the holidays (39%) rank as top priorities, followed by organising childcare (34%) and finding free days out (30%).

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, the research found that two-thirds of families (65%) are still heading out on day trips once or twice a week, and nearly three-quarters (73%) spend up to £100 on a day out.

Plus, with two-thirds (65%) of parents taking between one to two weeks off work during the school holidays, they often rely on grandparents (20%) and extended family (36%) to bridge the childcare gap.

The survey findings come as Merry Hill – one of the West Midlands' premier retail destinations – unveils its biggest ever event. QRious Quest is a completely free, centre-wide treasure hunt offering more than 5,000 prizes worth over £20,000, running from 19th July to 31st August. Visitors can collect points every time they play to compete for the grand prize worth £3,000.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: "Our research highlights the reality of modern family life during the summer holidays. Many parents are juggling childcare needs, alongside tight budgets and the need for activities to suit a range of ages.

"QRious Quest is designed with these families in mind – providing a completely free, exciting activity that spans the entire summer holidays. Families can visit again and again and be in with a chance of winning an array of prizes every time, making it perfect for parents, caregivers, grandparents and extended family members who are helping with childcare.”

The world's first fully immersive QR code trail features over 100 unique codes throughout the centre, with daily prize drops including gift cards, complimentary meals, and family passes.

With over 170 stores, over 20 restaurants and cafes, and 9,000 free parking spaces, Merry Hill is the perfect day out for families throughout the summer holidays. Recent additions into Merry Hill’s new leisure quarter includes Toledo Lounge, Slim Chickens, and Heavenly Desserts, with the centre celebrating record-breaking footfall in the first half of 2025.

QRious Quest runs from 19th July to 31st August 2025. For more information, visit: https://mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/qrious-quest/