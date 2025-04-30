The London Card Show announces biggest-ever event, set for ExCeL London 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a string of sell-out successes, the London Card Show is going supersized, announcing its biggest show yet at ExCeL London - one of the UK’s largest exhibition venues - in April 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the launch of Fanatics Live’s flagship store in the heart of London’s Regent Street, the $10.8 billion hobby shows no signs of slowing down. That momentum is further proven by the announcement that the UK’s biggest trading card event, the London Card Show, is set take over ExCeL London next April, with over 21,000 attendees expected. It will be the largest show of its kind ever held in the UK.

This milestone move not only underscores the show’s record-breaking growth but also cements its status as the UK’s biggest and most ambitious trading-card event. Guests can expect a jam-packed lineup of celebrity appearances, immersive live experiences, activations from industry-leading brands, and the widest selection of trading cards and collectibles anywhere in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving The London Card Show to ExCeL London is both an emotional milestone and a tribute to the passion of our incredible community,” said Harry Reynolds, Founder of The London Card Show. “What began with just 10 tables and 40 attendees has blossomed into a nationwide phenomenon and this new venue gives us the freedom to evolve the experience even further.”

Katie Hughes, Harry Reynolds, James Hughes of the London Card Show

From regional tournaments and exclusive meet and greets with well-known TCG & Sports faces to panel discussions on collecting trends, exclusive product launches, and some of the biggest brands and activations in the hobby, the London Card Show is crafting something that will surprise and delight every visitor, from novices to seasoned collectors.

Whether you're hunting rare finds, meeting icons of the hobby, or diving into the latest releases, this is the ultimate weekend for collectors and fans alike.

WHAT: London Card Show XL – Biggest Show Yet

WHEN: 17-19 April 2026

WHERE: ExCeL London

For more information visit https://londoncardshow.co.uk/