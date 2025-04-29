The most affordable Formula 1 races of 2025

The Qatar GP, the Dutch GP and the Japanese GP are the cheapest of this season.

The Qatar GP ranks first as the cheapest F1 race to attend this year, with an average combined cost of $659.50 for the whole weekend.

New research reveals that the Qatar Grand Prix is the most budget-friendly Formula 1 race to attend in 2025.

The study, conducted by Hudson Reporter, analysed average ticket prices for the whole three-day weekend and average accommodation costs for two nights for all 21 races on the 2025 F1 calendar, to reveal which is the most affordable of the season.

Top 10 cheapest 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix

Rank Event Location Date Median Ticket Price (Three Days Median Hotel Price (Two Nights) Median Total Price 1 Qatar GP Doha, Qatar 30 Nov $387.50 $272.00 $659.50 2 Dutch GP Zandvoort, Netherlands 31 Aug $664.70 $362.00 $1,026.70 3 Japanese GP Suzuka, Japan 6 Apr $903.60 $138.00 $1,041.60 4 Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi, UAE 7 Dec $857.50 $221.00 $1,078.50 5 United States GP Austin, USA 19 Oct $902.50 $422.00 $1,324.50 6 Hungarian GP Budapest, Hungary 3 Aug $1,474.37 $180.00 $1,654.37 7 Miami GP Miami, USA 4 May $1,257.50 $436.00 $1,693.50 8 Saudi GP Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 20 Apr $1,725.00 $229.00 $1,954.00 9 Mexican GP Mexico City, Mexico 26 Oct $1,820.00 $181.00 $2,001.00 10 Bahrain GP Sakhir, Bahrain 13 Apr $1,785.00 $252.00 $2,037.00

The Qatar Grand Prix takes the top spot as the most affordable F1 experience, with a total cost of $659.50 for a three-day ticket and two nights in a hotel. This is possible due to its budget-friendly ticket and hotel prices: the cheapest tickets cost $180, the second lowest price of the list after the Saudi Grand Prix, while the most expensive tickets are $595, still the cheapest among all races.

Additionally, the cheapest hotel room is $95 per night, while the most expensive is $177 per night, for a median of $272 for two nights.

The Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort comes in second place with a median total price of $1,026.70 for a three-day, two nights weekend. The average ticket price is the second cheapest on the list at $664.70, while accommodation costs are on the more expensive side, averaging $362 for two nights.

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka ranks third most affordable with a total cost of $1,041.60. This is despite the event having high average ticket prices of $903.60. The total package benefits from Japan's very reasonable accommodation costs, with hotel rooms available from just $48 per night, and an average between the cheapest and most expensive of $138 per night.

Further down the list, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix comes in fourth place with an average total price of $1,078.50. This is split between the average ticket price for three days at $857.50 and the hotel price at $221 for two nights.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin closes the top five with a median total price of $1,324.50 for the weekend.

Nabil Ansari, VP of Outreach & Acquisitions at Hudson Reporter commented on the findings:"Attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix is for many once-in-a-lifetime dreams, but actually making it happen can be expensive. This data gives insights around which races might be more accessible, especially if you plan ahead and choose the right package.

“Of course, this also depends on where you’re from: as a European fan you might want to look into the Qatar GP or the Dutch GP, while those based in the U.S. should look into the Austin or Miami events”.