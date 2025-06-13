The most enchanting woodland wedding venues in the UK

Woodland Wedding Venue

A new study has uncovered the most enchanting woodland wedding venues across the UK, perfect for couples dreaming of a magical celebration surrounded by nature.

After creating a seed list of 35 of the most popular woodland wedding venues in the UK, OBJKTS Jewelry analysed Instagram hashtag data to reveal which locations capture the hearts and camera rolls of brides, grooms, and wedding guests.

They can now reveal that Wasing Park in Berkshire takes first place overall, with a total of 11,841 hashtags!

These are the top 10 woodland wedding venues in the UK:

Wasing Park in Berkshire, England Comrie Croft in Perthshire, Scotland Moddershall Oaks in Staffordshire, England Arnos Vale in Bristol, England Broadfield in Herefordshire, England Camp Katur in North Yorkshire, England Furzey Gardens in Hampshire, England Bridal Barn in Shropshire, England Tree Dwellers in Oxfordshire, England Crumplebury in Worcestershire, England

Situated in Berkshire, Wasing Park’s outdoor wedding space, The Woodland, takes first place in the study with a total of 11,841 hashtags. Nestled in an ancient woodland, this gorgeous venue offers a fully customisable and tranquil outdoor wedding ceremony.

Following in second place with 11,223 Instagram hashtags is Scottish venue Comrie Croft, located in Perthshire. This venue provides couples with an enchanting ceremony surrounded by nature, amongst the Perthshire hills.

For a forest wedding in the North, Camp Katur in North Yorkshire is an ideal option, taking sixth place overall with 3,357 hashtags. Ceremonies take place at the Woodland Chapel, where the only sound is the rustle of leaves as you say your vows.

If you want a wedding in Wales, fforest Farm in Pembrokeshire is the highest ranking location, appearing in 14th place overall with 1,007 hashtags. Set to the backdrop of peaceful woodland and majestic trees, this venue is truly a hidden gem right in the heart of West Wales.