The most listed second-hand cars in the UK 2025

A new study reveals that the Volkswagen Golf is the most listed second-hand car available in the UK.

The study, conducted by insurance experts Howden Insurance, analysed data from Auto Trader UK to find out how many listings of each make, model and colour car are available, to determine the most listed second-hand car.

Top 10 most listed second-hand cars in the UK

Rank Make Model Average second-hand price (£) Total number of vehicles listed 1 Volkswagen Golf 11,394 8,807 2 Ford Fiesta 12,842 8,724 3 Ford Focus 5,898 7,662 4 BMW 3 Series 8,809 7,165 5 Nissan Qashqai 10,897 6,908 6 Vauxhall Corsa 15,597 6,864 7 MINI Hatch 13,418 6,522 8 BMW 1 Series 6,311 6,147 9 Volkswagen Polo 12,870 5,726 10 Mercedes-Benz A Class 10,094 5,689

The Volkswagen Golf ranks first with 8,807 listings. The most listed colour for this car is grey, with 1,946 vehicles, followed by black (1,908) and white (1,503). The average cost of a Golf is £11,394.

The Ford Fiesta is second with 8,724 vehicles listed. Most of these are blue (1,881 listings), then black (1,629) and red (1,518). Among the most expensive models, a second-hand Fiesta costs an average of £12,842.

The Ford Focus comes in third place with 7,662 vehicles. For this model, the most listed colour is also blue, for which there are 1,826 listings, followed by black with 1,358 listings and silver with 1,208. This model is the cheapest among the top 10, with an average cost of £5,898.

Further down the list, the BMW 3 Series is the fourth most listed second-hand car, with 7,165 listings. 1,645 of these are black, 1,574 are blue and 1,542 are grey. The average cost is £8,809.

The Nissan Qashqai closes the top five with 6,908 vehicles for sale and an average cost of £10,897. The most listed colours for this make and model are black (1,464), grey (1,446) and blue (1,408).

Vauxhall Corsa, MINI Hatch, BMW 1 Series, Volkswagen Polo and Mercedes-Benz A-Class occupy positions six to ten, with the number of listings ranging from 6,864 to 5,689.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented on the findings: “Buying a second-hand car is often the most practical choice for many people, as well as the only one they might have, especially with rising costs in the market. The study highlights just how many of the same models are available, showing how these are not just popular but also reliable options, as so many were bought new in the first place.

“One thing to consider when choosing a car is how much it will cost to insure. Before settling on a model, check different insurance providers for a quote. Keep in mind that quotes for newer models will be more expensive than for older vehicles.

On top of this, only pay for the cover you need, depending on the car you decide to buy. For example, if purchasing an older vehicle, it might be worth paying for Third-Party Only (TPO) insurance, which is the minimum legal requirement, and a breakdown cover, which provides roadside assistance, as older cars are more likely to experience issues and repairs could cost more than what the car is worth”.