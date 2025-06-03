The most popular Father's Day activities for 2025

The best Father's Day ideas

Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, 16 June, and it's the perfect time to celebrate the incredible dads across the UK. Whether your dad is a foodie, thrill-seeker or just loves to kick back and relax, there are plenty of ways to make this Father’s Day one to remember.

Leading events experts, Book A Party, share the most popular Father’s Day activities for this year.

Beer Tasting

If your dad’s a fan of craft beer (or simply enjoys a good pint), a beer-tasting experience could be just the thing. Breweries across the UK offer guided tours and tastings where you can explore a range of flavours, from hoppy IPAs to rich stouts. Many places even offer food pairings, allowing you to enjoy delicious snacks alongside your drinks. It’s a relaxed and enjoyable way to bond, and who knows, you might even discover a new favourite brew together.

Axe Throwing

If your dad’s up for trying something different, why not book an axe-throwing session? This increasingly popular activity is available in many locations across the UK and offers a chance to try something both exciting and unique. Under the guidance of expert instructors, you’ll learn the basics of axe throwing and have fun competing to hit the bullseye. It’s a great way to release some energy and have a laugh while doing something out of the ordinary.

Escape Room

For a dad who loves solving puzzles, an escape room adventure is a brilliant choice. These interactive experiences are available all over the UK, and each room offers a unique challenge. Whether it’s a spy mission, a creepy haunted house, or a race against time to solve a mystery, escape rooms are perfect for testing your wits and teamwork. Plus, if your dad manages to crack the final code, he’ll feel like a hero for weeks!

Bottomless Brunch

If your dad’s more into food than fighting, treat him to a bottomless brunch. There’s something wonderfully indulgent about having unlimited mimosas or Bloody Marys while tucking into a delicious meal. Across the UK, many venues offer themed brunches, from live music and jazz to retro 80s vibes. Whether he prefers a full English or a stack of pancakes, a bottomless brunch is the perfect way to enjoy a laid-back day together while feasting on all his favourite foods.

Jedi Training

For Star Wars fans, Jedi training offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to channel their inner Obi-Wan. These lightsaber combat classes are available in various locations across the country, allowing you and your dad to learn the art of lightsaber duelling. It’s a fun and slightly quirky experience that’s perfect for any dad who’s always wanted to wield a lightsaber. Plus, you can even get him his very own lightsaber to take home as a souvenir from his journey to becoming a true Jedi.

Go Karting

For dads who have a need for speed, go-karting is a thrilling way to spend the day. There are indoor and outdoor tracks across the UK where you can race against each other in a fun and competitive environment. Whether you’re both new to the sport or seasoned pros, it’s sure to bring out your competitive spirit. The excitement of speeding around a track together will have you both grinning from ear to ear.

Cooking Class

For the dad who loves to cook (or just loves watching cooking shows), a cooking class is a fantastic way to spend the day. You’ll find a wide range of cooking experiences available throughout the UK, from mastering the art of pasta making to perfecting barbecue techniques. Many of these classes are hands-on, so you can work together to create something delicious. The best part? You get to eat what you’ve made at the end, making it a rewarding and satisfying experience for any food lover.

Fishing

If your dad enjoys a more peaceful day, a fishing trip could be the perfect way to unwind. Whether you’re heading to a quiet lakeside, a tranquil river, or a coastal spot, fishing provides the perfect opportunity to relax, chat, and enjoy nature. Many locations across the UK offer fishing trips with everything you need included, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the quiet beauty of the outdoors while bonding with your dad.

No matter what activity you choose, the key is to make it all about him. Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation and celebrate everything your dad does. So, plan something a little different this year, and make it a Father’s Day that will be remembered for years to come!