The Overtones launch Ultimate Christmas Party with Good Times tour

After the success of 2023’s sell-out tour, the UK’s number one vocal harmony group The Overtones are bringing back the Good Times Christmas Tour for 2024. The multi-platinum selling group will spread the Christmas spirit across the UK with their highly anticipated annual tour.

With 25 tour dates across England, Scotland and Wales, the tour promises to be a non-stop party from start to finish, featuring original fan favourites such as Gambling Man through to classic songs by artists such as The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. In addition to these crowd-pleasing hits, audiences can expect festive favourites and some never seen before, brand-new tracks.

In 2024, the prolific music group will also be joined by Tom Ball. Returning as a guest for The Overtones on their Good Times Christmas Tour, Tom gained global acclaim as a finalist & runner up on Britain’s Got Talent '22 and America’s Got Talent All Stars in 2023. Now, with over 85 million views online, sell out shows and recently scoring a No5 in the Official UK Independent Albums Chart, Tom returns with his spine-tingling performances as The Overtones Good Times Christmas Tour Special Guest.

The band comments: We’re beyond excited to be heading back out on our ‘Good Times’ tour! After the incredible reaction we had after last year's tour we thought we’d keep to the ‘Good Times’ theme. It’s all about the feel-good vibes and happy times with family and friends! We’re equally as thrilled to be releasing ‘Ladies Night’ to coincide with the tour announcement! It’s a timeless classic and one we’re so happy to be sending out to our fans and new followers alike.

The four-piece group, consisting of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, is best known for exquisite vocals, incredible harmonies, perfectly timed dance moves and distinctive style. Blending their perfect mix of originality and classic nostalgia, The Overtones feel-good, show-stopping performances have led to over a decade of success in which the in-demand group has achieved five Top 10 albums, 11 sell-out UK tours with their latest album ‘10’ also becoming the group’s very first UK Number 1 on the Official UK Independent Album Chart.