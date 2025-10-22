The Reserve at Chester Zoo launches new festive packages

Lanterns and Lights

VIP lodges sell out across the festive season as holidaymakers treat themselves The Reserve launches new Lakeside Lanterns & Light packages for the season Limited-edition festive stays available for December, including a special guest visit from Santa

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are looking to explore local luxuries this winter, with a 150% increase in searches for “Christmas staycation” in the last month.

Following this increased interest in UK breaks, The Reserve at Chester Zoo has announced two new packages perfect for a magical festive break: Lakeside Lanterns & Light and Santa’s Ultimate Festive Stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Chester Zoo’s annual Lanterns and Lightevent, The Reserve has revealed its new Lakeside Lanterns & Lightspackage, which allows guests to enjoy an overnight luxury lodge stay, as well as experience the zoo transformed into a glowing winter wonderland of light, colour and sound.

For those wanting an even more magical family Christmas getaway, The Reserve at Chester Zoo is offering Santa’s Ultimate Festive Stay. Not only will guests receive a private visit and special gift from Santa and his cheeky elf, but they will also receive a welcome drink, valet parking, a two-day zoo pass with early access to the Heart of Africa, breakfast, and winter campfire stories.

Offering customers a unique stay with out-of-hours zoo access and exclusive immersive activities, The Reserve’s 51 lodges offer luxury to every guest, making it a wonderful place to experience a festive treat.

For families looking to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give back to worthy causes, The Reserve is the ideal getaway. Every stay at this not-for-profit destination helps to fund the essential conservation work conducted by Chester Zoo both here in the UK and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reserve is encouraging wildlife-loving Brits to book their unique festive getaway fast, as its luxury VIP Lodges are already sold out for November and December.

Adriaan Erasmus, General Manager at The Reserve at Chester Zoo, said, “The team and I are beyond excited to help create amazing memories and be part of hundreds of families' festive celebrations. The festive season at Chester Zoo has always been a magical time of the year, and now, with the addition of The Reserve, we can welcome guests even further into our celebrations. We have plenty of festive surprises planned to delight children and adults alike. Our first Christmas promises to be something really special– and we can’t wait to share it.”

Sample packages:

Lakeside Lanterns & Lights: 1-Night Stay + 2-Day Early Access Zoo Pass

Enjoy valet parking and a welcome drink upon arrival. Make use of the two-day zoo visitor pass, plus exclusive out-of-hours morning access to the Heart of Africa zone, and tickets for the Lanterns and Lights trail.

Price from £402, based on two adults and two children sharing, on Sunday 30th November.

Santa’s Ultimate Festive Stay

Make this a Christmas to remember with a private visit from Santa and his cheeky elf to your cosy Lakeside Lodge. By day, enjoy the wonders of the zoo with a two-day pass, and as night falls, enjoy a seasonal twist on our campfire stories. Wake the following morning to a delicious breakfast, the perfect start to your day at the zoo.

Price from £460, based on two adults and two children sharing, on Sunday 7th December.

To find out more or to book your stay, visit: www.thereservechesterzoo.com