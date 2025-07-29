The secret summer hack to cut Dubai holiday costs by a quarter

Dubai

As Britain braces for a summer of heatwaves, a travel expert has revealed why a Dubai holiday could be the savviest escape for sun-seekers this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Brits are realising the UK simply isn’t built for such hot weather - unlike Dubai, where the city is expertly designed to handle temperatures of up to 41°C in July with ease, offering ice-cold air-conditioned malls, world-class indoor attractions, luxury pools, and cooling mist sprays on shaded streets.

In the summer months, a Dubai holiday isn’t just cooler in comfort - it’s cooler in cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to travel experts at Destination2, Dubai holidays in August are on average 24% cheaper than during winter peak season, with some luxury hotel packages costing up to £680 less than high-season rates in November or December*.

Scheduled airlines typically offer up to 25% off children’s flight tickets compared to adult prices. Plus, families save even more as kids under 16 don’t have to pay the £90 Air Passenger Duty that adults do on economy tickets.

Travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin from Destination2 explains: “Brits wrongly believe that the summer months will be too hot in Dubai.

“In the UK, high temperatures mean sweaty trains, sleepless nights and half-melted ice creams. In Dubai, a much more enjoyable experience is on offer - think poolside cocktails, chilled malls and luxury without the price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Summer is when Dubai’s best deals land and with fewer tourists, your budget goes further than you think, often costing less than a UK staycation**.

“To sweeten the deal even further, anyone flying with Emirates between 1st April and 30th September 2025 can unlock exclusive discounts across the city with My Emirates Pass - simply by showing your boarding pass.

“From savings at top attractions like the Burj Khalifa and desert safaris, to discounts on spa days, restaurants and beach clubs, it’s your all-access pass to living large for less.”

Destination2’s top summer holiday deal to Dubai

Grand Hyatt Dubai Resort offers a one-of-a-kind five-star city resort experience, blending luxury, adventure and relaxation with family-friendly facilities in the heart of Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From spacious rooms and lush gardens to 12 world-class dining venues and an award winning Ahasees Spa, it’s the perfect spot for unforgettable family memories and world-class entertainment.

Enjoy a three night stay in this five-star resort from August 25 for £779pp. Offer includes return flights from any London airport, staying on a half-board basis.

Also get 55% discount and book resort room and get free 2 hrs drinks, free half board, two kids up to 11 years old get kids all-inclusive, unlimited waterpark access and free private airport transfers.