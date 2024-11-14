Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, who has recently been announced as the new presenter of The Hits Radio Throwback show on Hits Radio, stars in new music themed comedy film, The Spin, which premiered at the Belfast Film Festival last week.

The film, which also stars Tara Lynne O'Neil (Derry Girls), Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones) & Leah O'Rourke (Derry Girls), is described as ‘a life-affirming comedy that celebrates friendship, promising to raise a smile and warm your heart’.

The Spin shares the story of lifelong pals Dermot and Elvis, two quirky, music-loving Tyrone boys, who embark on a road trip to collect a box of priceless records and save their record shop from closure.

Kimberly said: "I was drawn to this film because of the script; it has heart, adventure, and plenty of laughs. I play the character Dallas, an American stripper who is hitchhiking through Ireland. Dallas is confident and fun, and I had a great time bringing her to life. The entire cast is incredibly talented, and filming in Omagh, Ireland—where the story is set—was an amazing experience, even though I did get a few strange looks while filming in rural areas in my outrageous costume!.”

The Spin is directed by award-winning director and screenwriter Michael Head (Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire, The Last Heist) and is based on a semi-autobiographical original story by songwriter & musician Mark McCausland.