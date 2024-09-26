‘The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself’ - Discover what is within

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself, a new film by philosophical adventurer George Thompson, premieres in London on October 19th, 2024.

The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself asks the age-old question 'who am I?' but we're in the harsh winter of the Scotland wilderness with filmmaker George Thompson.

With vulnerability and playful humour, George invites viewers to discover what we can learn about ourselves by observing nature. Through seeing the astonishing intelligence of the animals on the mountain and exploring the history of human evolution, George uncovers the profound lessons nature offers about the secrets of the human mind and our place in the universe.

At a time when environmental crises, mental health challenges, and a deep sense of disconnect pervades our world, The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself delivers a vital message of hope. It shows how the narratives we create about ourselves influence not just our lives, but the future of our world. And, when we connect with our true selves, balance is possible for people and planet.

According to George “I’ve experienced my share of anxiety and feeling overwhelmed by the demands of modern life. But regularly getting out into nature has helped me reconnect with the beauty of life—a beauty that we so easily forget and yet we have always been a part of. Out in the wild, I’ve found a sense of self that has given me resilience and meaning.

“Through this film, I want to share the hope I found in those wild places. I believe that if we take the time to learn about ourselves, to observe and learn from nature, we can rediscover a sense of balance and purpose that has been lost in the chaos of modern life. This film is my way of showing that balance isn’t just a lofty ideal— balance is possible for you, for me and for humanity.”

The involvement of Louie Schwartzberg as executive producer is a powerful endorsement that elevates the film’s impact and credibility within the world of documentary filmmaking. The partnership between George Thompson and Louie Schwartzberg represents a synergy of purpose—a shared dedication to using film as a tool for transformation. Together, they bring a powerful combination of philosophical insight and visual artistry to the screen, offering viewers a cinematic experience as intellectually enriching as visually stunning.

George Thompson’s journey as a filmmaker and philosophical adventurer is deeply rooted in a personal mission to inspire others to reconnect with themselves and the natural world. His passion comes from his life's transformative experiences and a profound belief that true change begins within.

After completing his education, George was overwhelmed by anxiety and a sense of meaninglessness. In search of answers, he ventured to the Wudang mountains of China, where he studied Tai Chi and Daoism under the guidance of Master Gu. Immersing himself in these ancient practices, George discovered the principles of balance, harmony, and flow. These insights became the foundation of his philosophy.

Returning from China, George felt a calling to explore how these ancient teachings could be applied in a modern, often chaotic world. He documented his journey on YouTube and his films have resonated with millions, with over 250k subscribers signing up for the adventure.

The premiere of ‘The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself’ is at the Courthouse Hotel, Shoreditch, 6pm - Saturday 19th October 2024 – tickets https://losingyourself.org/premiere/