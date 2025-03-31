The UK's most love Mexican brand tortilla giving away thousands of free burritos to celebrate National Burrito Day

Tortilla Burrito - 15,000 free

The UK’s most loved Mexican restaurant, Tortilla, is celebrating National Burrito Day in style by giving its loyalty app members a FREE burrito!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last year’s giveaway, where the popular Mexican brand gifted thousands of burritos to loyal customers and sent Tortilla viral, it was only right to keep the tradition going.

To grab a free burrito at Tortilla on National Burrito Day (Thursday, April 3), head to Tortilla after 3pm. Get in quick, first in, first served!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is available via the Burrito Society, the Tortilla loyalty program that was launched last summer. To sign up go to www.tortilla.co.uk/loyalty. Once signed up and the account is validated, customers simply must check their ‘My Rewards’ on the app and the perk will appear.

Then, visit a participating Tortilla restaurant on Thursday, April 3 after 3pm, order a delicious burrito, naked burrito bowl, or salad bowl with your choice of fillings, scan your loyalty card at the till to apply the discount, and enjoy your delicious FREE treat! (See T&Cs below).

Since launching, over 100,000 burrito fans have downloaded and signed up to the Burrito Society, in the quest for free burritos. Join the Burrito Society and collect a stamp when you buy any main; 2 stamps unlock free Guac, and 5 stamps scores you a free main. Plus get extra perks and freebies each month (think size upgrades, free toppings, double stamps, exclusive access to new menu items).

Every Tortilla dish is made to order, which they aim to serve in less than 90 seconds - that’s fast and fresh! There are also millions of burrito filling combinations to try. The freshly made burritos, with vegan and vegetarian options, usually cost up to £9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday in April (on April 3 this year). The day celebrates burritos, the extremely popular Mexican dish enjoyed all over the world.

Tortilla CEO, Andy Naylor, said: “The response to last year's National Burrito Day giveaway was fantastic. We converted thousands of first-timers into regulars, and that's exactly what we're aiming to do again. With 15,000 free burritos up for grabs, it's the perfect chance for burrito newbies to taste what they've been missing.”

Every dish is made fresh to order and fully customisable, with mouthwatering toppings and fillings to suit all tastes, diets, and cravings. Over 70% of Tortilla’s menu is plant-based and Vegan Friendly accredited. Tortilla imports chilies from Mexico to give each dish an authentic taste and only uses grass-fed British Isle brisket for its barbacoa.

Tortilla is proud to use 100% renewable electricity. Their produce is always fresh, never frozen, and they are committed to higher welfare chicken and pork as part of the Better Chicken Commitment.

Terms & Conditions for burrito giveaway:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Offer is available exclusively to Burrito Society members on Thursday, April 3, 2025 (including new sign-ups) after 3PM.

• Naked burritos and salad bowls are included, but quesadillas and tacos are not.

• Paid-for extras (guacamole, chorizo, cheese sauce) are included.

• Redemption is subject to a cap of 15,000 free items across all participating locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Available at participating locations. Tortilla reserves the right to modify or withdraw this promotion at any time.

• Each reward is single use only. One redemption per person, per transaction

• Available in-store only via the app. Not available via Order Ahead or Delivery.

• Please see website for full T&C’s www.tortilla.co.uk