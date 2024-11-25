The Voice finalists Billy & Louie announce Christmas single O Holy Night

Billy & Louie on The Voice

Twin sensations Billy & Louie, fresh from their appearance on the finale of The Voice, are gearing up to headline the Christmas lights switch on in Swindon as part of the Old Town Christmas Festival, following in the footsteps of Blue’s Duncan Jones, who opened the festivities in 2022.

Having made a spectacular impression on ‘The Voice UK’, the twins announced their Christmas single, a cover of the beautiful carol ‘O Holy Night’, which will be performed in Swindon’s historic St Augustine’s Church with their choir on the 8th December at their sold out Christmas concert. The single will be available on all download and streaming platforms on 8th December.

‘Christmas music and carols have been an important tradition for us for as long as we can remember. We love to connect to the old Christmas traditions as well as making new ones’

Born in Swindon, Billy & Louie remain deeply connected to their hometown. Alongside their UK performances, they continue to lead award-winning choirs in Swindon. The duo’s debut concert at Swindon’s Wyvern Theatre on 6th February, 2025 has sold out. The highly anticipated show will feature tracks from their own discography, soulful classics, performances backed by their six-piece soul band and support from Josh Kumra; the twins have big plans for 2025.

Catch their incredible ‘Voice UK’ performances on YouTube and join them at the Old Town Christmas Festival this Sunday December 1st: https://www.thisisoldtown.com/events/old-town-christmas-festival-2024