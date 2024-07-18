The world’s top celebration of The Dubliners announces new UK tour for 2025
Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, including multiple shows in Dublin, where it all began for The Dubliners back in 1962, the 2025 UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will feature an all-new production, boasting the show’s most lavish set to-date.
In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with the legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the iconic venue where The Dubliners first began performing together - Seven Drunken Nights is a spectacular tale that celebrates Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style.
Steeped in song, story and revelry, this critically acclaimed production tells the incredible story of the group’s 50-years career, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.
Renowned as the ultimate feel-good Irish show, Seven Drunken Nights is so much more than a celebration of The Dubliners. Driven by a hugely talented cast of outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through stunning performances of so many of the group’s celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.
Now in its eighth year, the extensive UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will begin in Newark on 1st March 2025 and end on 25th May in Clacton, and includes a date at Manchester’s Opera House on 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Dominion Theatre in London on 23rd March.
Tickets are on sale now, available from all venues and www.sevendrunkennights.com
Recognised by fans of The Dubliners’ as one of the group’s biggest champions, Dublin-born Ged Graham said, “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a real privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”
In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”
The 2025 tour of Seven Drunken Nights follows a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows around the world. Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged, who said, “The music of The Dubliners was the soundtrack to me growing up in an Irish family. Every Sunday my Dad would put on his Dubliners records and our home would be filled with this incredible sound. For me every night on stage is like stepping back to my childhood and being eleven years old again. It’s genuinely a labour of love and, as a fan of The Dubliners, it’s the greatest privilege.”
Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners will play the following dates across the UK in 2025:
March
01 Newark Palace Theatre
02 Lichfield Garrick Theatre
03 Lichfield Garrick Theatre
05 Potters Bar Wyllyotts Centre
06 Chatham Central Theatre
07 Dunstable Grove Theatre
09 Stockton Globe Theatre
10 Buxton Opera House
11 Ayr The Gaiety Theatre
12 Perth Concert Hall
14 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
15 Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre
16 Edinburgh Usher Hall
17 Manchester Opera House
20 Sheffield City Hall
22 Swindon Wyvern Theatre
23 London Dominion Theatre
25 Birmingham Alexandra
28 Bradford St George’s Hall
29 Scunthorpe Baths Hall
30 Leicester De Montford Hall
April
01 Epsom Playhouse
02 Redditch Palace Theatre
03 Bridgwater McMillan Theatre
04 Bromley Churchill Theatre
05 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
08 Woking New Victoria Theatre
09 Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall
10 Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
11 Lowestoft Marina Theatre
12 Hull City Hall
13 Sunderland Empire
16 Coventry Belgrade
17 Ipswich Regent Theatre
18 Skegness Embassy Theatre
19 Ramsgate Granville Theatre
20 Northampton Royal & Derngate
22 Lincoln New Theatre Royal
23 Basildon Towngate Theatre
24 Crawley The Hawth
25 Blackpool Grand Theatre
26 Worthing Pavilion
27 Aylesbury Waterside
29 Taunton Brewhouse
May
01 Swansea Grand Theatre
05 Cromer Cromer Pier & Theatre (5.00pm show)
07 Hayes Beck Theatre
08 Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
09 Doncaster Cast
10 Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre
13 Southport The Atkinson
14 Southport The Atkinson
15 Poole Lighthouse
17 Tewkesbury Roses Theatre (matinee)
17 Tewkesbury Roses Theatre (evening)
18 Cardiff New Theatre
20 Dartford Orchard West
21 Oxford New Theatre
22 Llandudno Venue Cymru
23 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
24 Portsmouth Kings Theatre
25 Clacton West Cliff Theatre
