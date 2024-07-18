The world’s top celebration of The Dubliners announces new UK tour for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners, the world’s No.1 celebration of Ireland’s most iconic band, will return to UK theatres in 2025 for its biggest and best ever tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, including multiple shows in Dublin, where it all began for The Dubliners back in 1962, the 2025 UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will feature an all-new production, boasting the show’s most lavish set to-date.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with the legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the iconic venue where The Dubliners first began performing together - Seven Drunken Nights is a spectacular tale that celebrates Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steeped in song, story and revelry, this critically acclaimed production tells the incredible story of the group’s 50-years career, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners will play an extensive UK tour in 2025

Renowned as the ultimate feel-good Irish show, Seven Drunken Nights is so much more than a celebration of The Dubliners. Driven by a hugely talented cast of outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through stunning performances of so many of the group’s celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

Now in its eighth year, the extensive UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will begin in Newark on 1st March 2025 and end on 25th May in Clacton, and includes a date at Manchester’s Opera House on 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Dominion Theatre in London on 23rd March.

Tickets are on sale now, available from all venues and www.sevendrunkennights.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognised by fans of The Dubliners’ as one of the group’s biggest champions, Dublin-born Ged Graham said, “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a real privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners live on stage

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

The 2025 tour of Seven Drunken Nights follows a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows around the world. Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged, who said, “The music of The Dubliners was the soundtrack to me growing up in an Irish family. Every Sunday my Dad would put on his Dubliners records and our home would be filled with this incredible sound. For me every night on stage is like stepping back to my childhood and being eleven years old again. It’s genuinely a labour of love and, as a fan of The Dubliners, it’s the greatest privilege.”

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners will play the following dates across the UK in 2025:

March

01 Newark Palace Theatre

02 Lichfield Garrick Theatre

03 Lichfield Garrick Theatre

05 Potters Bar Wyllyotts Centre

06 Chatham Central Theatre

07 Dunstable Grove Theatre

09 Stockton Globe Theatre

10 Buxton Opera House

11 Ayr The Gaiety Theatre

12 Perth Concert Hall

14 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

15 Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre

16 Edinburgh Usher Hall

17 Manchester Opera House

20 Sheffield City Hall

22 Swindon Wyvern Theatre

23 London Dominion Theatre

25 Birmingham Alexandra

28 Bradford St George’s Hall

29 Scunthorpe Baths Hall

30 Leicester De Montford Hall

April

01 Epsom Playhouse

02 Redditch Palace Theatre

03 Bridgwater McMillan Theatre

04 Bromley Churchill Theatre

05 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

08 Woking New Victoria Theatre

09 Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall

10 Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre

11 Lowestoft Marina Theatre

12 Hull City Hall

13 Sunderland Empire

16 Coventry Belgrade

17 Ipswich Regent Theatre

18 Skegness Embassy Theatre

19 Ramsgate Granville Theatre

20 Northampton Royal & Derngate

22 Lincoln New Theatre Royal

23 Basildon Towngate Theatre

24 Crawley The Hawth

25 Blackpool Grand Theatre

26 Worthing Pavilion

27 Aylesbury Waterside

29 Taunton Brewhouse

May

01 Swansea Grand Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

05 Cromer Cromer Pier & Theatre (5.00pm show)

07 Hayes Beck Theatre

08 Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

09 Doncaster Cast

10 Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre

13 Southport The Atkinson

14 Southport The Atkinson

15 Poole Lighthouse

17 Tewkesbury Roses Theatre (matinee)

17 Tewkesbury Roses Theatre (evening)

18 Cardiff New Theatre

20 Dartford Orchard West

21 Oxford New Theatre

22 Llandudno Venue Cymru

23 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

24 Portsmouth Kings Theatre

25 Clacton West Cliff Theatre