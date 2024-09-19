Baroness Floella Benjamin on new show with music, Coming to England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK tour for the stage adaptation of Floella Benjamin’s much-loved and award-winning book, Coming to England, is now open.

1. Could you tell us about Coming to England, and where the inspiration for the story initially came from?

When my children were little they asked me what was it like when I was a child and I realised that there were no books which described my childhood. Living happily in one culture, then your parents leaving you behind to go the rebuild Britain. Being left with foster parents before finally coming to England to be a family again but having to face rejection and adversities when you came to the Motherland with people making feel as though you don’t belong. Learning how to make the most of life in Britain and to feel as though you are worthy and being encouraged along the way by the love shown to you especially by your parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2. Can you tell us a bit more about the decision to tell the story from the perspective of a child?

Coming to England

We have all been children so I wanted to write the story emotionally, through the eyes of the child seeing life the way children do, those first impressions you have. Using adjectives to describe feelings, things, experiences and emotions. Childhood lasts a lifetime and the traumas you might have gone through stay with you, good ones and bad ones.

3. How does music feature in Coming to England?

Music plays a very important part in Coming to England, because my father was a musician and music was played at home all the time. My dad encouraged his children to sing and to play music. So the songs in Coming to England paint a wonderful picture of family life and the atmosphere in Trinidad.

4. Do you have a favourite part of the show? Are there any particular moments which stand out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love the carnival scene and wrote the song ‘Play Mas’ for the show as it conjures up the excitement of carnival. But the scenes where my parents leave us to go to England always makes me cry because being left behind emotionally and deeply affected me and still does even today.

5. What will the new cast for Coming to England bring to the upcoming UK tour?

They will use their wonderful talents, singing, acting and dancing to bring the story to life in a wonderfully vibrant way.

6. What can audiences expect from seeing the show?

Fun, excitement, emotion and exuberance. The feeling of love and hope and importantly an understanding of what it means to never give up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. What is the core message of Coming to England? What would you like audiences to leave the theatre thinking?

We all need to show consideration to one another and don’t judge others in a negative way because they are different from you. Try to be a good person, feel worthy and if others are being negative and abusive towards you for whatever reason, it’s their problem not yours because they don’t know what love is. Just keep smiling, it shows you are confident and most importantly, winners smile. So, prove to the world you are a winner.

8. Coming to England was originally published over 25 years ago, why do you think the story is still important now?

There are more and more people now living in Britain from all different parts of the world and many will be going through almost everything I did 64 years ago. Trying to navigate their way through a sometimes hostile environment, facing adversity, rejection and not having that feeling of belonging. So the book Coming to England, which is in almost every school in the country, is making a real difference. As it is a comfort tool and it also open people’s eyes to what those who are different from you are going through. Also it helps teachers to approach the subject in an all embracing way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Do you have any theatre memories that have influenced the Coming to England production?

I first appeared on stage 54 years ago and still love performing in the theatre as it’s a way of bringing a story to life in an emotional way and the reaction from the audience is instant. The feeling of conjuring up images and stimulating the imagination is one of the best experiences which always gives me a thrill. So I hope it will be the same for the performers in Coming to England the show is written to do just that.