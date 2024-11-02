Gary Wales and Wayne D. Burdette Jr. Present ‘RUSTY’ – The New Horror Cult Franchise

Acclaimed actor and producer Gary Wales, alongside Wayne D. Burdette Jr., are thrilled to announce the launch of RUSTY, a spine-chilling new horror franchise developed by Nevis Studios in collaboration with Moonless Media & Entertainment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently in pre-production and script development, RUSTY is set to become a cult favourite, captivating horror fans with its ongoing and deeply terrifying storyline.

Pre-Production and Script Development Underway for the First Installment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RUSTY franchise tells the dark story of a seemingly harmless party clown who turns out to be the worst nightmare of a group of adults, all of whom once bullied him as children. Each instalment will delve deeper into Rusty’s horrifying quest for revenge, leaving audiences gripped by fear and anticipation as the story unfolds with escalating tension.

RUSTY Poster

“We are beyond excited to announce that RUSTY has officially entered pre-production,” said Gary Wales, co-creator of the franchise. “Our goal is to take horror fans on a journey that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Each part of the franchise will build on the previous one, creating a relentless and terrifying experience.”

Casting for RUSTY is set to begin in early to mid-2025, with filming slated to start at the end of 2025. Fans can look forward to the release of RUSTY – Part 1 in the summer of 2026. The creators are aiming for worldwide theatrical distribution and plan to tour major horror conventions, connecting with fans and building anticipation for the series.

To celebrate this exciting announcement, Nevis Studios and Moonless Media & Entertainment are proud to reveal the first official poster for RUSTY. The poster offers a haunting glimpse of Rusty himself, hinting at the terror to come.