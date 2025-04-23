In Paris, music rises for peace in the DRC: a human tide at the Accor Arena for Solidarité Congo

Rapper Gims in Cannes on November 20, 2021 on the occasion of the NRJ Music Awards

This Tuesday, April 22, the Accor Arena was the scene of a rare and emotional event: a sold-out charity concert, bringing together about 30 renowned French-speaking artists, in support of the victims of the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Nearly 11,000 spectators responded to the call, in an unprecedented momentum of artistic mobilisation.

In an international climate saturated with geopolitical crises, the war that has been ravaging the east of the DRC for several months is struggling to capture the attention of the general public.

However, according to the UN, this conflict has already caused the death of thousands of civilians and displaced several hundred thousand people. It is in this context that the Solidarity Congo concert was organised, with the ambition to "shed light on an ignored humanitarian tragedy", in the words of one of the organisers.

Major figures of the music scene united for the same cause

Among the headliners, familiar names: Gims, Dadju, Fally Ipupa, Soolking, Youssoupha, Moïse Mbiye, Singuila or Anzor Alem. All took turns on stage, sometimes in duo, sometimes alone, in a refined but powerful scenography. The emotion was palpable, both on stage and in the stands, where the Congolese flags floated by the hundreds.

The message was clear: alert, gather, and call for peace. "We don't need war to spread peace all together," said Malian musician Sidiki Diabaté. "Music cannot silence weapons, but it can awaken consciences," Youssoupha said.

An artistic mobilisation, but also political

Without touching a cachet, the artists agreed to perform voluntarily. Some, such as pastor and musician Moïse Mbiye, called for a fairer management of Congolese resources: "The wealth of Congo must return to the Congolese". Others, such as Fally Ipupa, insisted on unity: "Let's make noise for an indivisible Congo".

On the big screen, a video projected the shocking testimonies of women survivors of the conflict. Two of them briefly went on stage. "We need peace and justice, to never be alone again," said one, under a ovation.

A live concert, and a sensitive date

Initially scheduled for April 7, the concert was postponed following a lively controversy. This date coincided with the Tutsi Genocide Commemoration Day, provoking the indignation of several Rwandan associations. Under pressure, and faced with a possible ban by the Paris police prefecture, the organisers had finally given in.

Despite this tense context, the event was held without significant incident. The proceeds will be donated to the Give Back Charity association, led by Dadju, in partnership with other humanitarian structures on the ground.

A symbolic evening, but with limited effects?

"A concert will not change the situation in itself," tempers Isaac Massiala, councillor at the Congolese Ministry of Sports, crossed in the crowd. “But it shows that the voices are raised. And that silence is no longer an option.”

For both organisers and spectators, Solidarité Congo marks a turning point: that of a more visible, more direct commitment of the artistic world in the face of a large-scale humanitarian crisis. It remains to be seen whether this mobilisation will find a lasting echo in international political circles.