Northern Ballet announces new original work: Gentleman Jack

Northern Ballet will debut a groundbreaking new full-length production based on the life of Anne Lister in 2026.

Northern Ballet is thrilled to announce the creation of a major new full-length ballet based on the extraordinary life of Anne Lister, or ‘Gentleman Jack’ (1791-1840), the historical Yorkshire figure often referred to as ‘the first modern lesbian’ whose diaries have captivated audiences around the world. Gentleman Jack will open in Leeds before touring to Sheffield, Nottingham, Salford, London and Norwich in spring 2026 with live music.

As Northern Ballet’s first large-scale commission since 2021 and the first under Artistic Director Federico Bonelli, Gentleman Jack marks a significant milestone for the organisation. This new ballet will explore the narrative of this fiercely independent woman who defied societal norms and expectations, presenting a unique opportunity to tell her story through the powerful medium of dance.

Anne Lister’s remarkable life inspired the hugely popular and critically acclaimed BBC/HBO series, Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright and starring Suranne Jones. The series, which premiered in 2019, brought her story to a global audience and highlighted her relationships with other women. Now, Northern Ballet will be the first to bring this narrative centering on a gay woman to the classical ballet stage in a groundbreaking production.

Northern Ballet's new production Gentleman Jack will tour in 2026

A carefully selected artistic team will ensure that Anne Lister’s story is staged with respect and maximum impact including Sally Wainwright, series-writer of Gentleman Jack; choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and New Zealand-based composer Claire Cowan who will create a new score for Gentleman Jack.

Artistic Director Federico Bonelli said: “Northern Ballet is renowned for our expert storytelling and mastery of ballet technique, and this production will be no exception. Like many, I first became aware of Anne Lister through the BBC drama in 2019 and have been fascinated by how the traditionally gendered language of classical ballet could be adapted to convey her story.

As an organisation our aim is to break down barriers to world class ballet for larger and more diverse audiences. It is my vision to diversify the stories represented in ballet, and add to the landscape of the dance sector through stories that connect with audiences. Anne Lister’s story, the story of someone many call the first modern lesbian is a perspective we rarely see represented through ballet. With her connection to our home in Yorkshire it feels like a perfect fit, and I am thrilled that Annabelle Lopez Ochoa will choreograph this ballet alongside a talented creative team.”

Creative Consultant Sally Wainwright said: “It's so exciting to see Anne Lister's influence and legacy continue to expand and for her life and writing to reach new audiences. What a thrilling opportunity to present Anne Lister to the world in a brand new way.”

Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa said: ‘I’m so excited for the opportunity to create this ballet, a piece that I hope will resonate with audience members on a personal level. Anne Lister's story, as revealed through her diaries, offers an incredible depth and richness that are fascinating to explore through ballet, particularly with Northern Ballet’s dancers who are renowned for their ability to combine compelling storytelling with the classical technique.’

Composer Claire Cowan said: “The discovery and translation of Anne Lister's secret diary is a phenomenal insight into queer history. Her life and story is a very exciting one to explore, especially through the artform of ballet where it is a rare delight to see a queer female character, let alone a queer female love story based on real life. Being commissioned by Northern Ballet is such an amazing opportunity for the whole creative team to come together and create something which reaches a really wide audience. I’m looking forward to learning more about Anne and exploring how all the complexities of her character can be portrayed through music to heighten the impact of the choreography and storytelling."

Dramaturg Clare Croft said: "It's fascinating to be delving into all the nuances of how we will tell a story—through ballet—of a more masculine woman, a woman who loved women. In this ballet, it’s not just that such a woman—a woman who refused to marry a man—is on stage, but that she’s at the centre of the story. Queer women get a shot at seeing one version of ourselves on a ballet stage. That shouldn’t be a big deal, but it is."

International Partnership

Northern Ballet is proud to partner with Finnish National Opera and Ballet to deliver Gentleman Jack internationally. Finnish National Ballet, established in 1922, is the only full-sized professional ballet company in Finland and will present Gentleman Jack in Helsinki in April 2028.

Community Engagement

Alongside the creation of Gentleman Jack, Northern Ballet’s Learning team will launch a comprehensive schools education program, exploring themes of identity, allyship and compassion, drawing inspiration from Scottish Ballet’s Safe to Be Me program. By supporting young people to challenge prejudice, celebrate diversity, and express themselves, Northern Ballet hopes to make a lasting impact.

Further details of Gentleman Jack’s tour will be announced in spring 2025. To find out more about the ballet and sign up to receive the latest behind the scenes content and updates visit northernballet.com/gentleman-jack.