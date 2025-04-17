Stagecoach Ealing student performs in Madam Butterfly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach Performing Arts Ealing student Caspian inspired a new generation of budding actors when he appeared in the International Opera’s Production of Madam Butterfly at The Richmond Theatre, London. At just six years old, Caspian played the role of Sorrow, Madam Butterflies’ son.

Even though Caspian had only been a student with Stagecoach Ealing for two terms he felt ready for his stage debut: "It was exciting to be on stage for my first time, in front of hundreds of people. I was shy but I did it! I had so much fun being with my mum behind the stage and in the dressing room. Madame butterfly was so loud and had lovely make up."

Caspian’s Mum Roya was backstage rooting for him: "Such a proud moment for our family! Caspian’s first theatre performance in Madame Butterfly was incredibly special—and what a powerful and emotional production to be part of. Caspian’s experience on stage and my experience behind the scenes with him was amazing. The wonderful team at Stagecoach guided us both through the process and were a fantastic support in building him up and keeping me calm.

"It is a huge accomplishment for Caspian and hopefully the start of an amazing journey in the arts."

Stagecoach Ealing student Caspian with Madam Butterfly

Principal of Stagecoach Ealing, Valerie Weyland was full of praise for her young student: "We knew Caspian would be a perfect fit for the role and he played the part brilliantly, a consummate little professional and we are all very proud of him."

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Ealing, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/ealing or call Valerie Weyland on 07498 997 595.