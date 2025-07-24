Stagecoach Kendal student is devilishly good in The Devil Wears Prada

Stagecoach Kendal Alumni Georgie with her castmates Vanessa Williams, Matt Henry and Amy Di Bartolomeo

Stagecoach Performing Arts Kendal is celebrating the success of one of their students. Georgie Buckland is playing the lead role of Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada at The Dominion Theatre in London’s West End!

A far cry from her humble beginnings in Cumbria. Georgie studied at Stagecoach Kendal for three years as part of their Further Stages class under the watchful eye of Principal Ann-Marie. The supportive and inspiring environment of Stagecoach Kendal, prepared Georgie to shine when she went on to train at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

A lively and fun student Georgie brought joy to all who taught and studied with her.

Stagecoach Principal Ann-Marie remembers her well:

Stagecoach Kendal Alumni Georgie as Andy in the Devil Wears Prada

"Georgie was an exceptional student, and we knew very early on that her voice was like no other. She was incredibly dedicated and took LAMDA grades with us alongside her weekly classes.

"She loved to perform all be it outside a historic Lowther castle in the howling wind, in a market square for the towns Christmas light switch on, or at one of our annual summer shows on stage in our theatre. Georgie was always front and centre and surrounded by friends."

Georgie was extremely dedicated and if she didn’t know something or there was a tricky dance step to master, she would be in early to find someone who could go over the material with her. She was always bright, sunny and eager to learn. Georgie was quite simply a model student.’

Before landing the dream role of Andy, Georgie has also starred as Gingy in the UK Tour of Shrek The Musical. Her other credits include Claus A New Musical at the Lowry Theatre; Bedknobs and Broomsticks UK tour; and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Hope Mill Theatre.

In her role of Andy, portrayed by Anne Hathaway in the smash hit film of the same name, Georgie stars alongside Vanessa Williams, known for her iconic performances on stage and screen notably as Wilhelmina Slater in Ugly Betty.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Kendal and to enquire about a two-week trial please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/kendal or call Principal Ann-Marie White on 01539 730849