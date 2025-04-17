Stagecoach Weston-Super-Mare marvel on the West End Stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On March 23 our students headed to London's West End for a very special performance. Twenty-Four students aged between 10 and 16, all from Weston-Super-Mare and the surrounding areas, had been rehearsing for months preparing to tread the boards of the famous Shaftesbury Theatre.

The students performed a devised piece entitled "Witch is the Worst?" A story of three witches vying for villainous glory and featured music from Frozen, Hocus Pocus and The Little Mermaid.

Stagecoach Principal Patrick was amazed by the creative prowess of his students and teachers alike

‘Teachers Rosie and Jasmine devised a creative original Musical Theatre piece that showcased our students singing, dancing and acting skills. It's such an incredible experience for the kids from a small town in Somerset to head to the bright lights of London and perform in such an iconic location! The memories they've made will stay with them for life. They were absolutely sensational and brought the house down!’

‘I think the children would agree that it's the community that makes Stagecoach so special. It's a place where they can come to be themselves (with no mobile phones or social media pressures), make friends and be part of something bigger. They adore our brilliant teachers, who are such fantastic role models, and whilst developing the skills required to perform on stage, it helps them grow in confidence and be a part of a wonderful, supportive community.’

With performances like this, Stagecoach continues to offer young people opportunities to build their confidence, creative courage and take their new skills to extraordinary places.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Weston-Super-Mare, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/westonsupermare or call Principal Patrick McIntyre 01275 845326.