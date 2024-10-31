The Blindboy Podcast LIVE returns on its biggest tour yet, with polymath, bestselling author, screenwriter, songwriter, musician, producer and academic Blindboy Boatclub, arriving on 05 June 2025.

Described as a "cultural phenomenon" by The New York Times, The Blindboy Podcast is an award-winning storytelling podcast in the Irish tradition of the Seanchaí, which seamlessly intertwines history, fiction, cultural critique and politics into a relaxing form the creator calls “the podcast hug”.

Drawing on his knowledge and chronic curiosity to democratise topics such as art, psychology, politics, science and music, for these live and exclusive events, Blindboy will offer the audience a unique and humorous insight into issues which are considered to be complex.

The Blindboy Podcast is the creative summation of Blindboy’s experience, exceeding 60 million global listeners. From Toronto to London, Sydney to Galway, Blindboy’s live podcasts are consistently sold-out affairs where he captivates his audiences in a hushed, intimate atmosphere. Like Blindboy himself, these events are truly unique.

The Blindboy Podcast Live

With a surprise special guest at every show, these meditative evenings will seek to replicate a private conversation in a public space through the language of theatre. In equal parts spontaneously endearing and refreshingly engaging, undoubtably there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Do not miss it!