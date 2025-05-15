These are 2025’s most anticipated festivals from around the world

User (UGC) Submitted

Tomorrowland is the most anticipated festival this summer, with a staggering 1.69 million searches every month. Coachella is the second most hyped, with 1.44 million searches, and Lollapalooza is third with 1.30 million searches. The least talked about festival is the Governors Ball Festival, with just 50 monthly searches.

A new study has revealed this year’s most anticipated festivals from all over the world, with Tomorrowland taking the top spot.

Experts at QR Code Generator gathered a list of well-known festivals and analysed over 1,000 combinations for their monthly search volumes, such as ‘Tomorrowland dates’ and ‘Coachella 2025 lineup’. The festivals were then ordered from highest to lowest monthly searches to reveal the top 10 most hyped festivals of 2025.

Tomorrowland has officially been crowned the most hyped festival of 2025, with over 1.69 million searches every month. The festival is held over two weekends in Antwerp, Belgium, in July. The festival has been going since 2004, attracting approximately 450,000 people each weekend. Tomorrowland has won multiple awards and is known as one of the best festivals in the world, with its unique stages and EDM lineups going viral online every year.

Coachella has come in second place for the most hyped festival, receiving over 1.44 million searches each month. It is held in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. Coachella has been and gone this year, held in April for two consecutive weekends. The festival is known for attracting many celebrities and influencers, as well as impressive lineups. It has been active since 1999 and attracts about 250,000 people every year.

Lollapalooza is the third most talked-about festival of 2025, with more than 1.30 million monthly searches. This festival is a multi-genre festival held in Grant Park, Chicago, in July every year. It always sells out, attracting 400,000 people annually and has been active since 1991.

Glastonbury Festival is in fourth place, with over 1.04 million monthly searches. The festival has been held in Pilton, England, on Worthy Farm since 1970, attracting more than 210,000 people every June. Glastonbury is known to be one of the best music festivals in the world, loved for its stacked lineups and a variety of arts, theatre and activities.

Burning Man ranks fifth, receiving 539,490 searches every month. The festival runs for a week in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, originating in 1986 and attracting about 80,000 people. Burning Man is held at the end of August but is not like other festivals; it has no headliners or scheduled performers, instead, festivalgoers participate in building the ‘Black Rock City’ and create their own arts and activities.

The Isle of Wight Festival has ranked sixth, accumulating 390,957 monthly searches. It is held in Newport on the Isle of Wight, England, originating as a counterculture event in 1968. The music festival attracts approximately 55,000 festivalgoers every June and has hosted some legendary performers.

Rock in Rio has come in seventh place, with 388,644 searches a month. This festival is held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but has now also branched out to other locations. It has been active since 1985 and attracts more than 700,000 attendees across its multiple days and weekends, usually in September.

Rolling Loud is in eighth place, with 376,549 monthly searches. This hip-hop music festival has been held in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Thailand, and several European countries. It originated in Miami, Florida, in 2015 and is usually a multi-day festival. Rolling Loud was held in California in March this year and will be held in Thailand in November.

Roskilde Festival ranks ninth, receiving 276,798 searches each month. Held in the city of Roskilde, Denmark, this festival has been running since 1971 and attracts 130,000 guests annually. Roskilde is a unique event that runs for eight days, the first four days, known as the ‘First Days’, are dedicated to upcoming Nordic acts, arts and activism, whereas the other four ‘Final Days’ are the big names and headliners. This year, the festival runs from the 28th of June to the 5th of July.

Bonnaroo is the tenth most anticipated festival this year, with 252,527 monthly searches. This multi-genre festival is held annually for four days in Manchester, Tennessee, starting on the second Thursday in June. Bonnaroo has been active since 2002, attracting around 80,000 ‘bonnaroovians’ each year with its diverse lineup and strong sense of community spirit.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented: “Festivals have long been a haven and escape from reality for millions around the world, where people from all walks of life gather to celebrate a shared love of art, music, and community. The global music festival market size is predicted to reach $24.46 billion by 2033, with more than 2,000 music festivals recorded around the world every year.

“Now that festival season has finally come round again, it is interesting to see the festivals that are most hyped all year round. Famous festivals like Tomorrowland, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury have built a loyal fanbase, with many festivalgoers returning every year. The impact of social media has enabled events to reach wider audiences and engage with attendees before the festival even starts, creating a bigger buzz and amplifying the festival’s presence.

“These festivals are the most anticipated in the world and have among the highest demand for tickets. More than 2.5 million people tried getting Glastonbury tickets last year, and they sold out in 20 minutes. Tomorrowland resident tickets also sold out in less than 30 minutes, and worldwide sales in less than a day, with several million registering for tickets.”

