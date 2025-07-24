These are the best UK cities for student living, according to new study
A new study, conducted by the University of Technology Sydney Online, ranked 50 UK cities to reveal the best and worst places to live as a student. Unlike traditional university rankings, this research looked beyond lecture halls and assessed everything that affects student life on a daily basis, from housing and co-working spaces to pub density and gym memberships.
Drawing data from platforms like TripAdvisor, Google Maps, Office for National Statistics (ONS), Numbeo and CoWorker, the cities were scored across four core categories: Social Life (20%), Wellbeing (20%), Study & Work (25%) and Costs (35%). Each of these categories was further broken down into individual metrics, such as number of pubs per 10,000 residents, employment rates, average monthly rent, and even how much you’ll pay for a pint or a McDonald’s meal.
1. Aberystwyth – Total Score: 52.82
Aberystwyth claims the crown as the UK’s best student city and it’s not hard to see why. Tucked away on the Welsh coast, it delivers affordability, a close-knit student community, and top-tier access to pubs, green spaces and sports facilities. It has the second-highest number of pubs per 10,000 people (5.33), and ranks 6th for nightclubs and bars (6.40). On top of that, its green credentials are impressive, with 14 green spaces per 10K people, the third-highest in the entire study.
In terms of day-to-day costs, Aberystwyth is wallet-friendly. Coffee is the cheapest in the UK at just £2.67, and beer costs just £3.70, the second cheapest. Internet costs are also remarkably low at £27.50 (2nd cheapest), and it ranks in the top 5 for affordable groceries and McDonald’s meals. While it doesn’t top every metric, healthcare and employment are lower-ranked, its student-focused vibe and low living costs give it a winning edge.
2. Durham – Total Score: 48.57
Durham secures second place thanks to its elite safety and health ratings. It’s officially the safest city in the study and boasts the highest Healthcare System Index score at 92.59. It also scores well on academic and study-related infrastructure, with the 3rd most libraries and 2nd most co-working spaces per 10K people.
Although it’s a little pricier than Aberystwyth, rent sits at £1,075, and the internet at £32, Durham makes up for it with excellent public transport affordability, ranking 3rd overall. Coffee and beer are reasonably priced, and groceries fall into the mid-range. While nightlife isn’t as buzzing as some other cities, Durham’s overall mix of safety, amenities, and study-friendly facilities make it an excellent choice for students looking for balance and quality of life.
3. Salford – Total Score: 48.36
Salford lands in third place, combining academic strengths with cultural perks. It tops the charts for live music venues (1.19 per 10K people, 3rd highest) and takes the top spot for public libraries, making it ideal for students who balance late-night gigs with early-morning studying. The city is also tied with Brighton for having the cheapest beer in the UK at £4.30.
That said, nightlife isn’t its strongest suit, it ranks 48th for clubs and bars, and safety is middling. Rent is a moderate £900, internet is the cheapest in the UK (£33.55), and gym memberships are average. Foodies may be disappointed, however: Salford ranks last for both grocery affordability and McDonald’s meal prices. Still, its library and music scenes offer great trade-offs.
4. Stirling – Total Score: 45.38
Scotland’s Stirling punches above its weight, ranking 4th overall. While not the liveliest city for nightlife, it offers exceptional green spaces (12 per 10K people, ranking 6th) and fitness options, it comes 3rd for gyms and 1st for cheapest gym membership at just £20.99.
Living costs are mid-range: rent is £750, coffee costs £2.88, and internet is cheap at £28.32. Stirling also performs strongly on employment (79.4%, 10th place) and public transport affordability. Though not the cheapest city across the board, its strong academic and wellbeing offerings make it a compelling option for students who prefer calm to chaos.
5. Brighton – Total Score: 44.42
Brighton offers a vibrant, artsy student experience and ranks top for pubs per capita (5.76), third for nightclubs and bars (7.34), and second for live music venues (2.81). In other words, it’s party central, but it comes at a price. Monthly rent here is steep at £1,354, and it ranks near the bottom for beer costs (£6.05) and cinema tickets (£13).
Still, if you can handle the cost of living, Brighton has perks: great safety (19th), solid internet (£29.37), and a high employment rate (75.7%). Its co-working space availability ranks 3rd, and the coffee scene is strong. Ideal for students who don’t mind spending a bit more for sea views and a buzzing social life.
6. York – Total Score: 44.06
York ranks 6th, combining historic charm with modern amenities. It places highly for safety (9th), healthcare (7th), and libraries (5th). Green space and fitness centres are mid-ranking, but it stands out with one of the best grocery costs (£134.62) and the lowest utility bills in the country (£149.89).
Rent is more affordable than Brighton, at just under £974, and while its nightlife is quieter, only 0.52 clubs per 10K people, it makes up for it with a strong cultural scene. It’s a good fit for students seeking a quieter, academic environment with plenty of study support.
7. Sheffield – Total Score: 44.03
Sheffield takes 7th place, offering a solid all-round student experience. It excels in affordability, particularly for beer (£3.40, ranking 10th) and internet (£22.50, ranking 47th cheapest). Though it doesn’t dominate any one category, it performs consistently across most. Public libraries are abundant (12.23 per 10K) and its music scene is lively.
The downsides? High utility bills (£294.23) and cinema tickets (£18). Its rent is reasonable at £1,000, and Sheffield is still a top contender for students looking for value with a touch of northern grit and cultural flair.
8. Bath – Total Score: 43.24
Bath’s stunning Georgian streets and rich cultural scene make it an appealing student destination, placing 8th. It boasts one of the highest numbers of sports facilities per capita (24.7) and excellent gym coverage. Bath is also strong on co-working spaces and study spots, and ranks 8th in employment.
But beauty comes at a price. Rent averages £1,220, and groceries and utilities are on the high side too. Still, for those with a bit more to spend, Bath delivers a charming, well-connected university experience with plenty of leisure perks.
9. Manchester – Total Score: 42.97
Manchester, known for its music, football, and big city energy, scores 9th overall. It has the most live music venues per capita (2.93) and ranks first for co-working spaces. Coffee shops and gyms are plentiful, and employment sits at 71.4%.
However, it’s also among the most expensive cities. Rent hits £1,191, and transport costs are high. The city ranks poorly for safety (42nd) and green space (48th), but its culture and career opportunities help balance the scale for urban-minded students.
10. Chester – Total Score: 42.23
Chester sneaks into the top 10 with a strong showing in green spaces, music venues and affordability. Rent is reasonable at £1,000, and it boasts the cheapest monthly transport pass in the UK at just £35.50. Safety is excellent, ranking 3rd overall.
Although it lacks a bit in academic infrastructure and doesn’t have gym data available, Chester’s mix of safety, charm and low costs makes it a solid choice for students looking for a calmer, more budget-conscious university city.
At the other end of the scale, London lands rock bottom at 50th, thanks to its jaw-dropping rent (£2,214), transport (£188) and gym fees (£48.34). Luton (49th) and Plymouth (48th) also struggle, offering poor pub density and sky-high internet and travel costs. Birmingham (47th) and Coventry (46th) rank low for safety and green space.
Sunderland, Nottingham, Middlesbrough and Edinburgh also fall into the bottom 10, each let down by poor employment rates, lack of amenities, or high costs. Surprisingly, Bristol appears at 41st. Often seen as a “cool” student city, its high rent and average scores dragged it down in this data-driven study.
Top 20 list of the best student cities in the UK:
|Rank
|Cities
|Social
|Wellbeing
|Study & Work
|Costs
|Total Score
|1
|Aberystwyth
|4
|4
|18
|3
|52.82
|2
|Durham
|15
|7
|2
|17
|48.57
|3
|Saint Andrews
|3
|11
|19
|46
|48.36
|4
|Stirling
|19
|8
|16
|7
|45.38
|5
|Brighton
|1
|39
|8
|44
|44.42
|6
|York
|11
|12
|13
|15
|44.06
|7
|Salford
|6
|1
|26
|14
|44.03
|8
|Bath
|9
|2
|5
|45
|43.24
|9
|Manchester
|2
|46
|3
|38
|42.97
|10
|Chester
|8
|17
|24
|19
|42.23
|11
|Southampton
|26
|33
|32
|32
|41.68
|12
|Carlisle
|38
|15
|31
|2
|41.65
|13
|Winchester
|24
|3
|7
|40
|41.22
|14
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|5
|28
|30
|24
|40.89
|15
|Huddersfield
|34
|6
|33
|13
|40.05
|16
|Exeter
|13
|18
|12
|34
|39.96
|17
|Leeds
|12
|35
|9
|33
|39.39
|18
|Lancaster
|14
|20
|37
|12
|38.89
|19
|Kingston upon Hull
|32
|30
|39
|1
|38.87
|20
|Bournemouth
|17
|29
|22
|25
|38.53
|21
|Preston
|42
|37
|20
|9
|37.53
|22
|Derby
|35
|32
|15
|23
|37.17
|23
|Norwich
|25
|14
|17
|39
|36.77
|24
|Leicester
|33
|25
|48
|4
|36.58
|25
|Portsmouth
|23
|36
|21
|31
|36.52
|26
|Bangor
|37
|9
|50
|6
|36.36
|27
|Cardiff
|28
|34
|27
|20
|36.34
|28
|Oxford
|21
|16
|4
|49
|36.09
|29
|Reading
|47
|26
|6
|35
|35.84
|30
|Aberdeen
|43
|23
|23
|29
|35.73
|31
|Glasgow
|10
|31
|28
|36
|35.67
|32
|Dundee
|30
|24
|49
|8
|35.16
|33
|Stoke-on-Trent
|49
|42
|29
|5
|35.11
|34
|Cambridge
|22
|13
|14
|48
|35.03
|35
|Canterbury
|18
|10
|34
|41
|35.02
|36
|Bradford
|29
|44
|44
|11
|34.35
|37
|Swansea
|46
|19
|41
|26
|33.81
|38
|Liverpool
|16
|43
|40
|27
|33.70
|39
|Lincoln
|31
|27
|38
|30
|33.40
|40
|Sheffield
|7
|45
|1
|37
|33.36
|41
|Bristol
|20
|40
|11
|47
|32.89
|42
|Edinburgh
|27
|21
|25
|43
|32.85
|43
|Middlesbrough
|44
|48
|46
|10
|32.12
|44
|Nottingham
|41
|38
|47
|22
|31.68
|45
|Sunderland
|48
|41
|43
|18
|31.22
|46
|Coventry
|45
|50
|36
|21
|30.27
|47
|Birmingham
|36
|49
|42
|28
|30.08
|48
|Plymouth
|40
|22
|35
|42
|30.04
|49
|Luton
|50
|47
|45
|16
|29.91
|50
|London
|39
|5
|10
|50
|27.04
Note: Apart from the overall total score, each city's ranking within the four main categories reflects how it compares to the other 49 cities in that specific category. A ranking of 1 means the city performed the best in that area, while a ranking of 50 indicates the lowest performance relative to the rest.