These are the healthiest cities in the UK, according to new study

These are the healthiest cities in the UK

Health is often said to be our greatest wealth, but how much of it is shaped by the places we live? From access to green spaces and gyms to how easy it is to see a doctor when you need one, cities can play a huge role in keeping us fit, active, and well. With air quality, healthcare services, and lifestyle habits all varying widely across the UK, some urban areas have a clear head start. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are officially the healthiest?

A new study by The Lagom Clinic has looked at the numbers, examining 50 major cities across the country to see who’s truly leading the way in health and well-being.

To get a clear picture, researchers looked at 14 different metrics grouped into three categories: Healthcare & Environment, Health Outcomes, and Lifestyle & Behaviours. Each city was given a total score, combining these measures to create a league table of the UK’s healthiest spots.

Healthcare & Environment, which made up 30% of the score, included factors like air quality, pollution, GP availability, and pharmacy access. Health Outcomes, weighted at 40%, tracked cancer rates, childhood obesity, diabetes, alcohol-related deaths, smoking prevalence, and hospital admissions linked to liver disease. Finally, Lifestyle & Behaviours (30%) looked at physical activity levels and how easy it is for locals to stay fit, from gyms and sports centres to green spaces.

The study leaned on sources such as IQAir for pollution data, Cancer Research UK for incidence rates, the Office for National Statistics, and even TripAdvisor to help measure accessibility to facilities.

Islington came out on top, ranking 1st overall with a score of 72.31, and it’s easy to see why. The London borough is a fitness hotspot, with physical activity levels at an impressive 77.8%, the highest in the study. It also takes first place for the number of sports facilities and green spaces per 10,000 people, making it a dream for gym-goers, joggers, and anyone who prefers to unwind in nature. While it doesn’t shine in every metric, ranking 34th for cancer incidence and 23rd for childhood obesity, its lifestyle-friendly infrastructure makes up for it.

The borough’s mix of leafy squares and modern leisure centres makes staying active feel less like a chore and more like part of everyday life. Add in the fact that Islington has been working hard to expand its car-free zones and encourage cycling, and you can see why it’s sitting comfortably at number one. It proves that urban living doesn’t necessarily mean unhealthy living.

Oxford followed in 2nd place with a score of 66.80, proving the city of dreaming spires is also a city of healthy lifestyles. The historic university hub ranks 3rd for both patients per GP (1,481) and pharmacies per 10,000 people (7.7), meaning access to healthcare is among the best in the country. It also fares well for diabetes prevalence (5.6%, 4th overall), showing strong public health outcomes.

Green spaces put Oxford at 11th place, which is no surprise given its famous university parks and surrounding countryside. While liver disease admissions are higher than ideal (12.8 per 10,000 people, 19th overall), the city’s proactive health infrastructure and strong academic community, often leading in medical research, keep it firmly in the top three.

Edinburgh ranked 3rd overall with a total score of 58.85, driven by outstanding childhood health figures. The Scottish capital had the lowest childhood obesity rate in the study at just 17.8%. Its GP access is solid too, ranking 14th with 1,850 patients per doctor, although pharmacy access was less impressive at 25th.

Interestingly, despite its reputation for stunning natural beauty, Edinburgh ranks only 47th for green spaces per 10,000 people, suggesting its urban density makes recreational areas less accessible than one might expect. That said, its world-famous outdoor lifestyle, with hills like Arthur’s Seat right in the city centre, helps locals stay active in ways statistics don’t always capture.

Reading secured 4th place with a score of 58.62, making it one of the healthiest commuter towns in the country. It shines particularly in cancer incidence, ranking 10th with a relatively low rate of 2,500 cases, and it tops the table for liver disease admissions, with just 5.35 per 10,000 people. Those figures alone set Reading apart from many larger cities.

However, access to GPs and pharmacies isn’t Reading’s strong suit, ranking 41st and 34th respectively. Despite this, its strong health outcomes balance the score. The town’s riverside location and expanding green developments are also giving residents plenty of ways to stay healthy outside clinical care.

Bristol, in 5th place with a score of 56.44, proves why it consistently ranks among the UK’s most liveable cities. Its physical activity levels are sky-high at 74.4%, second only to Islington. The city also performs well on childhood obesity (20.4%, ranked 10th), pointing to strong community health initiatives.

Where Bristol falls short is in sports facilities, ranking 45th overall, and cancer incidence, which sits at 30th with 5,400 cases. Even so, Bristol’s identity as a cycling capital and its access to green, walkable neighbourhoods more than compensate, keeping its population active and engaged.

Milton Keynes took 6th place with a score of 56.25, standing out for its exceptionally low pollution index (20.07), ranked 2nd in the study. The city also has one of the lowest smoking rates in the UK at just 7.6%, putting it 2nd in that category. These achievements are part of why Milton Keynes consistently positions itself as a modern, health-conscious city.

That said, the town struggles with access to healthcare. GP availability is ranked 36th, and pharmacy access 35th. Still, with its grid system of roads, wide open spaces, and ambitious urban planning, Milton Keynes is often seen as a city built for healthier living and the stats back that up.

Preston claimed 7th place with a score of 54.99, standing out as the least polluted city in the study (17.17, ranked 1st). It also performed remarkably well in cancer incidence, sitting 2nd overall with just 1,200 cases. That makes Preston one of the surprise high performers in the rankings.

However, the city’s high smoking rate, 20% of residents, ranking 45th, offsets some of those wins, as does its above-average childhood obesity rate of 22.2% (26th). On the plus side, Preston offers plenty of green space (4th overall), giving locals opportunities to balance lifestyle risks with outdoor activity.

Cardiff came in 8th with a score of 53.72, boasting the best air quality in the country, ranking 1st overall. The Welsh capital also has a fairly active population, with 66.2% of residents staying physically active, putting it 20th nationally.

But the city struggles with childhood obesity (22.4%, 28th place) and liver disease admissions (14.8 per 10,000 people, 29th). Still, Cardiff’s mix of seaside air, mountains nearby, and a booming cultural scene makes it an appealing place to keep healthy.

Derby ranked 9th with a score of 53.35, excelling in healthcare access. The city ranked 4th for patients per GP (1,530) and 2nd for pharmacy availability (eight per 10,000 people), making it one of the easiest places in the country to see a doctor or collect a prescription.

But Derby has some of the highest cancer incidence rates in the study (6,700 cases, ranked 40th) and high liver disease admissions at 22.4 per 10,000 people (also 40th). It’s a city of contrasts, balancing outstanding healthcare access with challenging health outcomes.

Finally, Manchester rounded out the top 10 with a score of 52.95. The city leads the pack in pharmacy access with 8.7 per 10,000 people, ranking 1st overall, but falls behind in other areas. GP availability is poor at 46th place, with 2,150 patients per doctor, and its childhood obesity levels are high at 23.7% (34th).

Manchester also ranks 41st for alcohol-related mortality and 49th for sports facilities, meaning its nightlife reputation may come at a cost. Even so, the city’s vibrancy, cultural energy, and growing investment in green spaces and regeneration projects make it one to watch in future rankings.

At the other end of the scale, places like Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Archway, Blackpool, London, Mansfield, and Wigan lagged behind, all scoring below 36. These results highlight how unevenly health opportunities are spread across the UK, and why some cities are leaps ahead in building healthier communities.

Top 20 list of the healthiest cities in the UK:

Rank Cities Healthcare & Environment Health Outcomes Lifestyle & Behaviours Total Score 1 Islington 23 2 1 72.31 2 Oxford 1 1 9 66.80 3 Edinburgh 8 3 16 58.85 4 Reading 14 4 8 58.62 5 Bristol 18 5 6 56.44 6 Milton Keynes 9 6 13 56.25 7 Preston 5 27 5 54.99 8 Cardiff 6 9 26 53.72 9 Derby 2 18 21 53.35 10 Manchester 3 20 17 52.95 11 Bexley 32 25 2 51.80 12 Coventry 27 10 28 50.13 13 Norwich 12 24 10 49.96 14 Liverpool 15 15 22 49.96 15 Aberdeen 24 13 24 49.74 16 Ipswich 31 12 15 49.74 17 Leicester 10 8 49 49.54 18 Nottingham 25 19 12 49.27 19 Sheffield 21 26 14 48.08 20 Portsmouth 20 22 29 47.58