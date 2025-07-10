These are the UK's best outdoor pools and lidos: New "Lido League" reveals top swimming spots

The Lido League

Friday July 11th is National Swimming Pools Day, and with more than 278,000 combined monthly Google searches for lidos and outdoor pool queries in July alone, Brits' deep love for outdoor swimming is crystal clear. To help Brits looking for the perfect spot for a celebratory dip this weekend, The AA has unveiled the UK’s loveliest lidos and outdoor pools across the country in a new Lido League.

Experts from The AA analysed 164 lidos and outdoor pools for the average monthly Google search volumes, average Google review scores, Instagram tags, entry and parking fees, as well as the average maximum temperature and hours of summer sunlight at each location, to determine the very best swimming spots across the UK.

Whilst Bristol Lido is the most expensive to enter at £30 for a weekend swim, surprisingly, 15 of the locations are free to swim and park at, including some stunning lakes and tidal pools like Walpole Bay Tidal Pool in Kent, Tollesbury Woodup Pool in Essex, Havre Des Pas Bathing Pool in Jersey, Woody Bay Tidal Pool in Devon, La Vallette Bathing Pools in Guernsey, Devil's Point Tidal Pool in Devon, and Weston Marine Lake in Somerset. Featuring in 167,000 Instagram tags currently, #WildSwimmingUK is also growing in popularity as swimmers search out tidal pools, lakes and lagoons in a bid to feel closer to nature.

If being led by the weather, the Haltwhistle Swimming and Leisure Centre in Northumberland is the spot to splash at, reaching an average maximum temperature of 24℃ in July. Or, the Waterside Pool on the Isle of Wight enjoys the longest average hours of sunlight (9 hours) and is next to a boating lake and Ryde beach, for a jam-packed day out.

Brockwell Lido, London (Score: 82.97 / 100)

Placed at number 1, Brockwell Lido is universally praised for its vibrant atmosphere and is the most tagged lido on Instagram. Reviewers love the spacious sunbathing lawns, Grade II listed café offering healthy snacks and smoothies, frequent summer events like outdoor yoga and sunrise splashes and newly added sauna pod. This art-deco gem dates back to 1937 and has been restored to preserve its heritage whilst supporting modern comfort, with tiled changing rooms and period-style loungers. Its leafy Brixton Edge Park setting also adds a touch of urban escape.

Sale Waterpark, Manchester (Score: 76.34 / 100)

Placed at number 3, Sale Water Park offers visitors supervised swims in the sheltered freshwater lagoon which can be booked via Open Swim UK. A great family destination, the park also offers water sports like paddleboarding and well-kept grassy banks perfect for picnics and social gatherings. Despite being considered more of a large water-recreation site than a traditional pool, its history as a public amenity from the 1970s - and its continuous improvements - wins steady affection from locals as a clean, green escape in Greater Manchester.

Clevedon Marine Lake, Somerset (Score 67.10 / 100)

Placed at number 7, Clevedon Marine Lake is a historic tidal pool in North Somerset that dates back to 1929. Built to offer a safe saltwater swimming experience away from strong currents, it now attracts wild swimmers, paddleboarders and families. Providing sweeping estuary views, reviewers consistently praise the lake’s peaceful atmosphere, natural surroundings, and the refreshing open water experience. Many love the accessibility and how well-maintained it is, often calling it a "hidden gem" and a great spot for mindful, nature-connected swims.

Beccles Lido, Suffolk (Score 62.60 / 100)

Placed at number 13, Beccles Lido sits on the banks of the River Waveney in Suffolk. Originally opened in 1959 and lovingly restored by the community in 2010, this heated outdoor pool is known for its family-friendly vibe, complete with a slide, separate toddler pool, children’s adventure play and inflatable aqua-run sessions. A unique feature is its riverside location, offering beautiful views and easy access to boating and picnicking nearby. Visitors rave about the friendly staff, cleanliness, vintage charm and great value for families.

Lido Ponty, Wales (Score 60.89 / 100)

Placed at number 17 is Lido Ponty, located in Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd. This art deco gem first opened in 1927 and was beautifully restored in 2015 as the National Lido of Wales, retaining the outdoor changing booths and entry turnstile. It includes three heated outdoor pools as well as inflatable sessions and water zorbing. At just £3.50 to enter and free for under 16s, visitors frequently praise the affordability, excellent facilities, and welcoming atmosphere, describing it as a “world-class facility” that offers something for all ages.

Driving To Your Day Out?

Shaun Jones, AA Patrol of the Year, shares the following advice for how to keep cool if using the car in the hotter temperatures:

1. Use a windscreen shade when parked - because most of the heat enters the car through the glass.

2. Put sun shields on the rear side windows – this will help keep the sun off the passengers in the back of the car and will keep some of the heat out.

3. Have iced water in the car – this will help keep all passengers refreshed and hydrated throughout the drive.

4. Use the air conditioning – driving with the A/C on will help keep the internal temperature of the car nice and cool. If your vehicle doesn’t have this, keep the windows slightly open to allow for air circulation.

5. Try to park in the shade – if you stop along your drive, try to find a shady parking spot to avoid the sun heating up the car

6. Remotely cool the interior while on charge - If you have a battery electric vehicle, many have an app which allows remote control of the cabin temperature, so you can cool down your vehicle’s interior before you start your journey.

“If you don’t have breakdown cover, I’d also advise getting some because more car breakdowns occur in the hotter temperatures due to overheating.”